Oshawa FireWolves Look to Get Back on Track against Swarm

Published on December 13, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa Firewolves huddle

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa Firewolves huddle(Oshawa FireWolves)

DULUTH, GA - The Oshawa FireWolves will play their third game of the 2025-2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season on the road against the Georgia Swarm as they look to get back above the .500 mark. Oshawa comes into this game with a 1-1 record and are seeking their second win of the season against a Swarm team that is coming off a bye week and will be rested.

Faceoff is set for tonight at 7:30 PM ET and will be available to watch on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

Back on Track

A trip to the East Coast was not the result the FireWolves were hoping for but they had many positive takeaways from the game. They had good ball movement, their transition game improved from game one and they won the loose ball battles. Their offence had good looks on their possessions which saw Tye Kurtz score two goals, but were unable to score anymore on Thunderbirds goalie Warren Hill who made 49 saves. The FireWolves are now looking to get another win against a young Swarm team who dropped their first game of their season.

Recent Record Against Swarm

With the FireWolves having a record of 1-1, they're not only looking to improve that, but are looking to continue their success against the Swarm. The FireWolves have done well against the hive as they have won their last two meetings and have yet to lose to them since the 2022-23 season. They posted a 12-8 win in 2024 at Gas South Arena that saw captain Colton Watkinson score two transition goals. Last season they pulled off a last minute 11-10 win as Dyson Williams scored the game winner. Fans can expect another gritty matchup between these two teams who are both seeking a momentum boosting win.

Slick Swarm

The Swarm dropped their first game of the 2025-2026 NLL season to the Buffalo Bandits in Week 1. With Georgia losing a couple players in free agency and some of their draft picks still away at school in the NCAA, their team is younger this season, but do have a strong defence. Despite allowing 15 goals to the Bandits, the Swarm did a good job at blocking shots and winning loose balls.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Look to Tye Kurtz to score again to make it three straight games with a goal. Kurtz scored two against Halifax and is looking for more vs the Swarm.

Ethan Walker had some good looks against the Thunderbirds and will be looking for more against a Swarm team that allowed six goals to lefties in their game against Buffalo.

Will Johansen leads the team in loose ball recoveries with 19 and will be called upon to tally some more, especially on defence to prevent any secondary possessions.

Opposing Players To Watch

Shane Jackson leads the Swarm in goals and points. Jackson is a veteran and leader on the Swarm with the ability to find shooting lanes.

Rookie Nolan Byrne is finding his footing in the league coming off a one goal and assist performance in his NLL debut against Buffalo. Byrne is a big body on the left side that could play with Jackson and tally points.

When the Swarm play, it's always fun to watch Lyle Thompson and for a player who's entering his 10th year in the NLL, Thompson always has a bag of tricks up his sleeve.

Brett Dobson is the backbone of the Swarm defence and will look to record his first win of the season after dropping game one.

Visit oshawafirewolves.com to purchase your tickets for our next home game on Friday, December 19, at 7:30 PM ET for Teddy Bear Toss Night!

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 13, 2025

Oshawa FireWolves Look to Get Back on Track against Swarm - Oshawa FireWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.