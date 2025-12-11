After a Tough First Road Game, FireWolves Are Ready to Bounce Back

Published on December 11, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa Firewolves goaltender Doug Jamieson

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa Firewolves goaltender Doug Jamieson(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - After a tough loss against the Halifax Thunderbirds, the Oshawa FireWolves are looking to bounce back against a familiar opponent. The matchup against the Georgia Swarm this Saturday comes at an ideal moment for the FireWolves as they look to rebound quickly in the 2025-2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

Historically, the FireWolves have done well against the Swarm, winning their last two meetings including a last minute 11-10 win last season. Well, this year's Swarm presents its own challenges with stars like Lyle Thompson and Brett Dobson being joined by young talent. But the FireWolves have already shown they have the defensive structure to slow strong offences and the offensive talent to break open games.

Halifax goaltender Warren Hill stole the show in the FireWolves' last game, making history as only the third goalie in league history to allow only a pair of goals, turning away shot after shot, stopping the momentum Oshawa was pushing to build. Though there were several positives, especially on the defensive end. Still, FireWolves head coach Glenn Clark was clear, "we weren't unhappy with our game." The FireWolves won loose balls, and disrupted Halifax's offensive rhythm with several caused turnovers, which generated enough offence to stay competitive, even though they didn't convert.

Nick Chaykowsky was a standout for Oshawa, collecting 11 loose balls and causing 3 turnovers. Will Johansen led the caused turnovers, getting a career high of 5, with rookie Jaxon Fridge joining in, causing 3 of his own. In net, Doug Jamieson had a great performance, making 35 saves on 43 shots against a strong Halifax offence. Clark highlighted Jamieson's presence saying "what makes him a special player is his composure. He does not get rattled. He doesn't finger-point. He never gets mad at his defence." Even with Halifax controlling stretches of the game, Jamieson remained calm and composed, making key stops that prevented the gap from growing.

Offensively, Tye Kurtz was the one to break through, scoring both of the FireWolves' goals, with assists coming from Dyson Williams and Ethan Walker. Alex Simmons drove much of the offensive efforts, leading the team with 16 shots, while Williams added 9 of his own. It was a night where effort wasn't the issue, as Clark put it, "teams and defences are too good if you're not dynamic and getting that ball east to west." Too many same-side possessions allowed Hill to stay set, and Halifax's defence didn't have to make enough tough decisions.

One of the FireWolves' biggest strengths is the chemistry that comes from Simmons, Kurtz, and Walker on the offensive end. Now in their third season together, they've shown they can score. Adding Dyson William, who already draws defenders, and a composed veteran like Kyle Jackson gives the group even more stability and finishing ability. As Clark emphasized, "When they have that type of skill and talent, they're going to generate opportunities for themselves."

Oshawa's offence was able to find success and take off in their opening game against the Toronto Rock. Nick Chaykowsky opened the scoring for Oshawa, getting the first goal in franchise history, setting the tone early. Alex Simmons led the FireWolves with a 6-point performance, with 2 goals and 4 assists, showing why he is a player to watch. Ethan Walker also added 2 goals of his own, including the game-winner.

The FireWolves look to reignite this rhythm as they head to Georgia to take on the Swarm. For Oshawa, this game serves as a chance to re-establish their offensive groove while reinforcing the defensive structure that kept them competitive, even in a low-scoring outing. If the FireWolves combine their defensive pressure with their offensive flow, that they know they're capable of, this matchup against a familiar opponent could be exactly what they need to get back on track and push forward with momentum for the rest of the season.

Watch the FireWolves take on the Swarm this Saturday, December 13, at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can stream the game on TSN+, ESPN+ and NLL+.

Visit oshawafirewolves.com to purchase your tickets for our next home game on Friday, December 19, at 7:30 PM ET for Teddy Bear Toss Night!

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.