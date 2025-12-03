Oshawa Welcomes FireWolves Home

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves made history in their inaugural game on November 28, marking the first of many professional indoor lacrosse games in the Durham Region, where lacrosse roots run deep. What makes Oshawa the perfect fit for the FireWolves?

From its Indigenous origins to Oshawa's neighbourhood leagues dating back to the 1870s, Durham's minor, junior, and senior programs have produced some of the most successful teams in Canadian lacrosse. Each city brings their own legacy, built through generations of Minto Cups, Founders Cups, and Mann Cups.

The Oshawa Green Gaels won seven consecutive Minto Cups from 1963-1969

The competition between these communities is intense every summer, which is part of what makes this region so special. The rivalries are real, expectations are high, and the pride runs deep. It's the type of environment where sports thrive.

The reaction from the Durham Region community leading into the inaugural game was already impressive, but seeing it come alive at the Tribute Communities Centre took the moment to another level. Durham didn't simply welcome the FireWolves, they embraced them like they've always been part of the family. It was more than a debut. It was a celebration of everything Oshawa and the Durham lacrosse communities have built.

As fans stepped into the Tribute Communities Centre, you could feel the energy and support, the kind that takes years to build. Youth players arrived wearing team jerseys from all over the region; longtime summer rivals stood side-by-side united by something bigger. The FireWolves have already made an impact, inspiring the next generation of players. For years, young players in Durham have had to look to other cities to watch NLL games. Now, they have a team to call their own.

Kids stood pressed against the glass during warm-ups, looking at players who grew up exactly like they did, in the same programs, in the same arenas. Showing kids that one day it could be them on the floor.

That connection goes deeper with so many players from the GTA and the surrounding areas. Dyson Williams and Zachary Young grew up in the community and now they get to play pro in front of their friends and family who have been with them since day one. Williams put it best saying, "playing pro lacrosse in your hometown is something you never even dream about or think is a possibility." But now it is for the FireWolves and the young lacrosse players of the Durham Region.

That hometown factor extends beyond the roster to players' family and friends. For Peterborough native Ethan Walker, playing this close to home means his parents can be there consistently, as his dad put it, "every home game, it's gonna be awesome."

It didn't take long for Oshawa to get its moment. In the middle of a scramble, Nick Chaykowsky came up with the loose ball and ripped home the first goal in FireWolves history, sending the crowd into a full roar.

The building came alive again when hometown forward Dyson Williams took a feed from Taggart Clark and fired a shot past the Rock goaltender for a highlight-reel finish. It was a momentum-shifting goal that showed exactly why having a local star on the floor matters. The crowd fed off it instantly.

In the final moments, it would be who Walker rose to the occasion. The Peterborough native created separation out of a clean two-man action with Dyson Williams and snapped home the go-ahead goal with just over a minute left. It was the perfect finish for the Oshawa FireWolves' first-ever win with a touch of hometown flavor.

"I mean, I think I blacked out a little bit if I'm being honest," said Walker after the game. "I didn't quite know if it went in at the time, but ... again, can't say enough good things about the crowd."

From the crease, Doug Jamieson felt that same surge. "Just the atmosphere tonight was pretty cool, too," said Jamieson. "You know, we didn't really get that for the last couple of years, so to see that tonight from day one and give them a really exciting game. I think, hopefully, we can just build on that."

If opening night proved anything, it's that this community is fully behind the FireWolves. With that kind of support, this team isn't just building a fanbase; they're building a home.

