FireWolves Announce Partnership with CRSC (Computer Room Services Corporation)

Published on November 25, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced CRSC (Computer Room Services Corporation) as a partner for the FireWolves Inaugural Season.

"We're very proud to be an official sponsor of the Oshawa FireWolves," said Craig Oldman, President & CEO of CRSC. "As a company built on teamwork, innovation, and community spirit, we're thrilled to support a team that embodies those same values both on and off the field. Here's to a season full of passion, energy, and unforgettable moments. Let's go FireWolves!"

CRSC will be the presenting partner of faceoffs at all FireWolves home games this season and of the statistics page on the FireWolves website.

"Bringing Craig and his team at CRSC on board to be partners with the FireWolves is an amazing opportunity for us," said Brett Oor, Manager of Corporate Sales for the Oshawa FireWolves. "It's encouraging to have members of the community who are just as excited and committed to making sure professional lacrosse is successful in the Durham Region as we are."

CRSC will appear on the FireWolves rink boards and be a prominent fixture at all home games.

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







