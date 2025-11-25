Mammoth Announce 2025-26 LOUD HOUSE Theme Nights

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization's theme nights for the league's approaching 2025-26 NLL campaign.

While the team and Ball Arena have jointly celebrated a different theme night for each of the squad's nine annual games at the LOUD HOUSE, Mammoth supporters will witness a different approach to fan-friendly activations and exhibits this season.

With four core theme nights sprinkled throughout Colorado's slate to hold down the fort, including the LOUD HOUSE Home Opener Dec. 27, Native American Heritage Night Jan. 3, Marvel Super Hero ™ Night March 7 and LOUD HOUSE Appreciation/Colorado Lacrosse Night April 3, the team's loud and proud fans will once again embrace some of the franchise's long-living traditions.

All while being able to focus their energy and support on the Creator's Game and favorite players during the squad's other five showdowns!

Of course, that leaves plenty of room for some pop-up shenanigans, enticing group package opportunities, endless fan giveaways and maybe even a late addition or two to the lineup!

(So, no, we didn't forget about Grateful Dead Night!!)

As Ball Arena prepares to GET IN THE BOX by hosting another action-packed season featuring the fastest sport on two feet, it's time to dust off the cowbells, break out banana costumes and get ready to TUSK UP with the boys, starting with this season's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener Dec. 27 against the Georgia Swarm!

2025-26 COLORADO MAMMOTH THEME NIGHTS:

Game 1 December 27 - LOUD HOUSE HOME OPENER

When you've got the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse, you know you can throw quite the party. When the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse assemble for the first time in more than six months, you turn Ball Arena into the craziest, most energetic venue in North America. Exactly the plan as the Burgundy Boys prepare to take on the Georgia Swarm Dec. 27 in front of the league's most dedicated fanbase! WELCOME BACK TO THE LOUD HOUSE!!!

Game 2 January 3 - NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE NIGHT

The Colorado Mammoth are proud to host the Rochester Knighthawks during Native American Heritage Night as the organization pays respect to the community which gave us the sport we love. Set to honor the indigenous community while celebrating the history of lacrosse, the LOUD HOUSE prepares to celebrate the Creator's Game like never before - All while welcoming former Mammoth forward Zed Williams back to the building for the first time since the veteran was traded to the Knighthawks.

Game 7 March 7 - MARVEL SUPER HERO™ NIGHT

Since blasting off into the Marvel Universe two years ago, the Colorado Mammoth are thrilled to bring Marvel Super Hero™ Night back to the LOUD HOUSE for the 2025-26 season! The hero-based, league-wide initiative will once again feature custom Colorado Mammoth x Marvel comic books giveaways while fans will see their favorite Mammoth players lean into the world's top-performing supergroup and friends. Whether you're a fan of the Mammoth or a Marvel extraordinaire, this clash against Jeff Teat and the Ottawa Black Bears is a battle you WON'T want to miss!

Game 9 April 3 - LOUD HOUSE APPRECIATION/COLORADO LACROSSE NIGHT

Knowing Ball Arena is home of the LOUDEST fans in the sport means the lacrosse-forward state of Colorado remains tied to one of the country's largest, most active and continuously growing youth lacrosse markets. And THAT means we've got TONS of kiddos playing and growing the game we love throughout the year. Fall ball, spring flings, tournaments left and right. So, it's only right the organization welcomes athletes, coaches and parents alike to an evening showcase at the LOUD HOUSE as the Mammoth take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs to close out the regular season slate!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2025-26 campaign quickly approaches!

Limited tickets remain available for Colorado's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener against the Georgia Swarm Dec. 27 at Ball Arena, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!







