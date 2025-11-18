Altitude Sports Announces 2025-26 Colorado Mammoth Broadcast Schedule

Published on November 18, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - Altitude Sports today announced its plans to broadcast up to 16 regular season games for the Colorado Mammoth's upcoming 2025-26 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

This year's slate of local coverage begins with the team's Season Opener against the Vancouver Warriors, which is set to air Saturday, Nov. 29 at 11 p.m. on Altitude Sports.

The 2025-26 Mammoth broadcast team of Andy Lindahl, Jamie Shewchuk and John Gallant will return intact, set to provide the call for Mammoth home games from Ball Arena.

Lindahl, from Altitude Sports Radio, will return as the play-by-play announcer. Former Mammoth player Jamie Shewchuk will provide color commentary, while former Mammoth captain John Gallant will be stationed between the benches, providing gameday insights from players and coaches.

The entire 2025-26 Colorado Mammoth on Altitude Sports schedule can be viewed below:

Saturday Nov. 29, 2025: 11 p.m. MT @ Vancouver Warriors (Altitude Sports)

Saturday Dec. 13, 2025: 11 a.m. MT @ Philadelphia Wings (Altitude Sports)

Saturday Jan. 3, 2026: 7 p.m. MT vs. Rochester Knighthawks (Altitude 2)

Saturday Jan. 10, 2026: 5:30 p.m. MT @ Georgia Swarm (Altitude Sports)

Friday Jan. 16, 2026: 4:30 p.m. MT @ Halifax Thunderbirds (Altitude 2)

Saturday Jan. 24, 2026: 7 p.m. MT vs. Oshawa FireWolves (Altitude Sports)

Saturday Jan. 31, 2026: 7 p.m. MT vs. Buffalo Bandits (Altitude Sports)

Friday Feb. 13, 2026: 8:30 p.m. MT @ Las Vegas Desert Dogs (Altitude Sports)

Friday Feb. 14, 2026: 7:30 p.m. MT vs. Toronto Rock (Altitude Sports)

Friday Feb. 20, 2026: 5:30 p.m. MT @ Toronto Rock (Altitude 2)

Friday Feb. 27, 2026: 7 p.m. MT vs. San Diego Seals (Altitude 2)

Saturday March 7, 2026: 7 p.m. MT vs. Ottawa Black Bears (Altitude Sports)

Friday March 13, 2026: 5:30 p.m. MT @ Buffalo Bandits (Altitude Sports)

Saturday March 21, 2026: 7 p.m. vs. Calgary Roughnecks (Altitude Sports)

Friday April 3, 2026: 7 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs (Altitude Sports)

Saturday April 18, 2026: 7 p.m. @ Calgary Roughnecks (Altitude Sports)

*25-26 Mammoth games are not available on Altitude+ due to the NLL's streaming agreement with ESPN+

Altitude is primed to air up to 8 of Colorado's home games at the LOUD HOUSE, including showdowns against noted rivals in the Buffalo Bandits Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. on Altitude Sports and the San Diego Seals Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. on Altitude 2.

After missing the postseason for two-consecutive campaigns, which marked the first time in the franchise's history, the Mammoth return to action with a revamped roster and after having welcomed Assistant General Manager Andrew McBride back to the bench as the team's Defensive Coordinator.

Fans can find Altitude Sports available on DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream, Xfinity (Comcast) Spectrum TV (Charter Communications), FuboTV and other cable providers in a nine-state region that includes Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Southwest South Dakota and Wyoming. For additional information on cable and satellite providers in your area, visit www.altitudesports.com/how-to-watch.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond ahead of the approaching 2025-26 NLL campaign.







