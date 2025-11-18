Oshawa FireWolves Announce Addison Marketing Solutions as a Founding Partner

Published on November 18, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - Today the Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have officially announced Addison Marketing Solutions as a Founding Partner.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Oshawa FireWolves as they prepare for their first season in the Oshawa," said Eric Harbottle, Owner of Addison Marketing Solutions. "Their ownership group and team have built an incredible foundation rooted in integrity, talent, and community spirit. We're proud to help share their story and introduce Oshawa and Durham Region to what's sure to be one of the most exciting and engaging teams in Canadian sports."

Through this partnership, Addison Marketing Solutions will support the FireWolves with local marketing and advertising, community outreach, and fan engagement initiatives designed to help the team make a strong debut and lasting impact in Oshawa and surrounding areas.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Addison Marketing Solutions as we build our presence here in Oshawa and the Durham Region," said Paul Rai, Chief Revenue Officer of the Oshawa FireWolves. "Their passion for community and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for growing the game and connecting with our fans. Together, we're ready to ignite something special in the Durham Region."

The Oshawa FireWolves will begin the 2025-2026 season with their Home Opener against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre.







