2025-26 Colorado Mammoth Training Camp Recap

Published on November 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - A renewed sense of confidence and togetherness radiates from the greater Denver area as the Colorado Mammoth have officially completed its 2025-26 Training Camp.

Which means the organization's looming season-opening Nov. 29 showdown against the Vancouver Warriors is right around the corner!

Better yet, the team is primed to formally announce its roster for the approaching campaign by the time Monday afternoon rolls around.

The best way for Mammoth coaches and front office executives to get to know more about these players and individuals as the organization continues to lean into the new-look approach?

Four grueling weekends of head-to-head battles, scraps and scrimmages against and alongside some of North America's top lacrosse talents.

Continuing to open the month-long slate in the comfortable confines of Foothills Fieldhouse and Ball Arena as November dawned, the Burgundy Boys originally enjoyed some "welcome back" hugs and handshakes during a team dinner, media day kick-off and set of practices down in Lakewood.

Smiles were captured, efforts were documented and sticks were warming.

Yet, when the opening weekend came to a close, the team understood three action-packed weekends remained. A bit farther from sunny Colorado, too.

Enter Week 2's gauntlet of physicality north of the border, as the Mammoth travelled to the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA) within Six Nations territory. Which meant a short flight, even a drive, for some of the squad's GTA-based talent but quite the cross-continent trip of travel for the B.C. boys.

Regardless of air miles gained or lost, the team had several of its newcoming talents present throughout its eventual Saturday night scrimmage against the Halifax Thunderbirds.

While the opening showdown of the preseason ended in a 14-14 tie, Colorado witnessed several encouraging showings, including hat-trick performances from Ben McDonald (3g, 2a), Dylan McIntosh (3g, 1a) and rookie forward Braedon Saris (3g, 3a). Ari Stevens (2g, 0a) and Owen Rahn (2g, 0a) also added two conversions a piece. Rookie forward Jameson Bucktooth also notched five tallies (0g, 5a), while Thomas Vela chipped in three helpers (0g, 3a).

When Week 3 rolled around, a hint of Déjà vu was apparent as Colorado crossed the northern border once more in returning to Eastern Canada for another set of tune-ups. This time, the Mammoth endured a set of practices inside the Toronto Rock Athletic Center (TRAC) before gearing up for a scrimmage against the hometown Toronto Rock.

Following four hard-fought quarters, the scoreboard read 10-10. And despite teams settling for a 14-14 tie the weekend before in Halifax, free lacrosse was on display for NLL+ enjoyers around North America. Seeing another newcomer in Dylan McIntosh seal the deal to earn Colorado an 11-10 win meant the Burgundy Boys were hitting the road with some additional momentum.

The game's truest highlights, however, were produced by forward Andrew Kew, whom the organization acquired last month. Scoring five goals overall (5g, 2a), Kew looked comfortable and in command - Something Mammoth fans would love to see this season and for years to come.

McIntosh finished with two goals (2g, 1a), while Ryan Lee (1g, 0a), Rahn (1g, 2a) and rookie defenseman Connor Nock (1g, 0a) rounded out contributions with one marker each. Saris recorded three assists (0g, 3a) during his second taste of preseason action, while Will Malcom (0g, 2a), Warren Jeffrey (0g, 2a), Vela (0g, 2a) and Bucktooth (0g, 1a) got involved as well.

With Week 4's set of Training Camp activations taking place in the Pacific Time Zone, Colorado's trimmed down roster made its final preseason trip, returning to Canada once more as the Vancouver Warriors awaited.

Taking place within the Langley Events Center in Langley, B.C., the team's final scrimmage of the preseason featured a tight 9-8 final as the Mammoth closed out their trio of tune-ups with a 2-0-1 record.

The standout veteran in Kew added another two conversions Saturday night, giving him nine tallies across his first three competitions with Colorado. Fellow newcomer in McIntosh also chipped in another pair of goals in the win, ending his preseason slate with seven markers.

Malcom (x2) recorded his first goals of Training Camp Saturday night in double-down fashion, while Tim Edwards, McDonald and Saris each notched one conversion each. Overall, Saris logged four goals in three games, while the third-year forward in McDonald recorded three.

Colorado's official regular season roster for the National Lacrosse League's (NLL) approaching 2025-26 season is expected to be announced Monday afternoon, with 21 Active Roster spots and four Practice Player opportunities available for Colorado and each of the league's 14 units.

With a few players likely to be designated to the Injured Reserve List and/or the Physically Unable to Perform List, few, if any, cuts are expected to take place leading into the team's Nov. 29 opening night showcase against the Vancouver Warriors.

Fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and beyond.

Fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and beyond.







