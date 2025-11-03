Mammoth Open 2025 Training Camp Via Fiery Effort in Lakewood

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - With less than 30 days separating the Colorado Mammoth from beginning the quickly approaching 2025-26 National Lacrosse League (NLL) campaign, the time to grind is now.

Which was exactly the message when the Burgundy Boys reunited for the first time in more than six months this past weekend at Foothills Fieldhouse and inside Ball Arena.

"It was good to get back here at Training Camp - We've got a lot of new faces, young blood, and that's good. Obviously the last couple of years of years have been tough for us in regards to not making the playoffs and performance, so changes need to happen. But it's great to get back here to Denver, it's such a beautiful city," Mammoth captain Robert Hope shared Saturday night.

"Fitness testing was really good - A lot of guys came in really good shape, but we've still got more to do and push for. This is just the first week and we've got to go up, up, up from here."

National Lacrosse League Training Camps might take place over the course of an entire month, with most squads opting into a mix of home and away travel as they begin to understand what their respective rosters will look, vibe and compete like.

But the reality of the situation revolves around teams making the most of the four weekends which lie within said 28-day period, while encouraging athletes, scouts and staff alike to continue grinding throughout the week, knowing that's where advantages are truly lost and gained in this league.

Set to enter his eleventh professional season, all of which he's spent with Colorado, the veteran defenseman understands the importance of keeping folks accountable while instilling shared, competitive benchmarks.

"The goal is to just get better. I don't think we can just be like 'Okay, we've done one and we know what to expect. Time to take our foot off the throttle,' right?" Hope added.

"It's been good. We're just excited to improve every single shift. And the status quo - we just have to get better. We have to push one another."

Easier said than done for these athletes, as a majority of them fly home and resume their roles as fathers, husbands and within various work and community circles.

Then again, the ability to master said action-packed schedule represents the difference between the 21 talents who will eventually make this year's opening night roster and guys who may find themselves on the outside looking in come Nov. 24's roster cutdown.

Which means each and every time the Burgundy Boys hit the turf this fall as the progressive ramp-up continues, a whole lot of blood, sweat and tears will be on display.

From the team's longest tenured veterans to some of the league's and squad's new faces.

For Colorado, that conversation has to start and end with the organization's pair of first-round selections from the 2025 NLL Entry Draft in forward Braedon Saris and defenseman Connor Nock.

Both of the rookies-to-be are expected to make the opening night roster. But it's been their rather-apparent ability to stick out by blending in that's got Mammoth brass excited for the long haul.

"They're really good, they're talented. The league gets better every single year and that starts with the draft picks who kind of push the guys who are in the league. Saris and Nock looked really good. (Jameson) Bucktooth looked really good. Some of the guys at fitness testing, (Reese Barnes) Barnesy and guys, looked really good," Hope said.

"Those guys work hard, you can tell, and they've played in big games before, so it's good to see. They're going to help our team and I thought they did really well with the compete level."

With the first slate of sessions already in the book, the team now prepares to shift gears while heading north to Six Nations, where another set of practices await. Alongside an eventual scrimmage against the Halifax Thunderbirds, of course.

"Next weekend we're going to have games, so it'll be more like a game weekend, and that'll be a great learning experience for the new guys who haven't experienced an NLL weekend on the road," Hope concluded.

With additional stops in the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas charted during the team's third and fourth weekends of tune-ups and testing, the Burgundy Boys are racking up the travel miles early.

Knowing Colorado will eventually open its season on the road Nov. 29 against the Vancouver Warriors, not to mention another road contest in Philadelphia Dec. 13, before finally returning to the LOUD HOUSE Dec. 27, getting comfortable away from the Mile High City remains quite the important element for the Mammoth.

