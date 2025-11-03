Rock Exhibition Schedule Begins Saturday

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - Exhibition season is upon us and once again the Toronto Rock will play three exhibition games at the TRAC in November. Fans will have the opportunity to support several charity partners at each game as we approach the holidays.

All three Rock exhibition games will be played at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre located at 1132 Invicta Drive in Oakville, ON. There will be no charge for admission, however fans are reminded that seating is limited, and fans will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

Preseason Schedule

Saturday, November 8 vs. Saskatchewan Rush, 7pm ET

Saturday, November 15 vs. Colorado Mammoth, 7pm ET

Saturday, November 22 vs. Philadelphia Wings, 7pm ET

Each year, the Rock partners with several local charities for their exhibition games. Below is more information about the charities that fans can support this preseason.

Halton Women's Place - November 8

Halton Women's Place is the only women's shelter serving the Halton Region, providing support to women and children experiencing domestic violence. This incredible organization offers safe emergency shelter, counseling services, and community outreach programs to help survivors rebuild their lives. Fans are encouraged to support Halton Women's Place by donating items such as personal care and hygiene products, cleaning supplies, small appliances, clothing, bedding, baby products, and other children's items. Volunteers will be on site to collect donations and answer questions about how to get involved. For more information, please visit haltonwomensplace.com. For more information on what you can donate, visit Donate Items - haltonwomensplace.com.

Halton Food for Thought - November 15

In 1997, a group of dedicated parents, in collaboration with the Halton School Boards, the YMCA, and the Halton Region Board of Health, established an advisory committee to launch the first Student Nutrition Programs in Halton. By 2007, Halton Food for Thought (HFFT) was incorporated as a registered charity with its own Board of Directors and expanded to 83% of programs in Halton. HFFT's vision is that "no student goes hungry at school," and it serves as the sole provider of Student Nutrition Programs throughout Halton Region. Through community partnerships, HFFT offers nutritious breakfasts, snacks, and lunches to ensure that students have the fuel they need to thrive academically and physically. Your support at the charity game will help sustain this vital initiative. Click here to view a list of items that are in need: Food For Thought items in need.

Oakville Fire Toy Drive - November 22

The Oakville Professional Firefighters Association Toy Drive has been a cherished annual tradition since 1992, and it will be featured at our charity game! This initiative collects new and unwrapped toys, which are then distributed to local charities and agencies that support families in need during the holiday season. While all donations are welcome, there is a particular need for gifts aimed at ages 13 and up. Additionally, winter hats, gloves, school supplies, and gift cards are also greatly needed. Fans are encouraged to bring toys to the game, and volunteers will be on site to collect monetary donations and gift cards as well. For more information, please visit oakvillepffa.com/toy-drive.

All three exhibition games will be streamed on NLL+.

Toronto Rock training camp will begin on Saturday, November 1st at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville, ON.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 3, 2025

Rock Exhibition Schedule Begins Saturday - Toronto Rock

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.