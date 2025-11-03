Black Bears Open Doors for Season Seat Member Event

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Black Bears opened training camp on Saturday, and with that came a great opportunity for season seat members to get to know the team.

After the team gathered for the first session of camp, doors opened on Canadian Tire Centre for Black Bears fans to converge on the turf, where every player was waiting to sign autographs.

Cubby and the players also joined young fans in shooting around on lacrosse nets set up. Meanwhile, BirthdayPartyMagic.ca was set up at two locations on the turf, one handing out balloon animals and another painting faces.

Afterwards, new head coach and general manager Dan MacRae introduced himself to fans as part of a Hot Stove, hosted by the team's Vice President, Business Operations, Chelsea McDermott.

MacRae, assistant general manager Ken Gillies, and newcomers Rob Hellyer, Sam Firth, Jake Saunders, and Liam Aston answered questions for the crowd. Following the Hot Stove, the players suited up for an open practice as fans were treated to free popcorn and soft drinks.

The Black Bears Cheer & Dance team was assembled on site and gave fans a sneak peek at a pair of exciting dances that they can expect to see more of throughout the season.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.