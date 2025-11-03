Theme Games Unveiled

The Ottawa Black Bears are excited to unveil the 2025-26 theme nights! Fans are invited to join the fun and celebrate another season of lacrosse at Canadian Tire Centre.

vs San Diego Seals

Saturday, Nov 28 - 7:00pm

The Ottawa Black Bears are back for their second season and ready to light up the arena! Fans are invited to experience a high-energy night of lacrosse as a new chapter begins with their favourite team.

vs Saskatchewan Rush

Friday, Dec 12 - 7:30pm

Step into the magic of the season as the arena is transformed into a LAXmas Wonderland! On Friday, December 12, the holiday spirit meets Canadian competition as Ottawa Black Bears take on the Saskatchewan Rush.

vs Philadelphia Wings

Saturday, Dec 27 - 7:00pm

The holidays aren't over until the Ottawa Black Bears say they are! On Saturday, December 27, fans are invited to close out the season's celebrations with one final festive showdown as the Black Bears take on the Philadelphia Wings.

vs Halifax Thunderbirds

Friday, Jan 9 - 7:00pm

The Ottawa Black Bears welcome the Halifax Thunderbirds for a powerful night that honors the Indigenous origins of lacrosse. Fans will experience the spirit of the game through vibrant storytelling, cultural moments, and intense on-floor action. It's a celebration not to be missed!

vs Vancouver Warriors

Friday, Jan 23 - 7:30pm

It's lacrosse with a country twist as the Ottawa Black Bears take on the Vancouver Warriors for a night full of southern charm and non-stop hits. This is where grit meets game day. Throw on your boots and get ready for a Canadian showdown!

vs Calgary Roughnecks

Saturday, Feb 7 - 7:00pm

Get ready for a night of frosty fun as Ottawa Black Bears take on the Calgary Roughnecks in a chilling Winter Games showdown! Inspired by the spirit of international sport, this theme night brings cold-weather energy and high-intensity lacrosse to the arena. It's game time, winter style!

vs Oshawa Firewolves

Saturday, Feb 28 - 7:00pm

Get ready to sing, dance, and cheer as Ottawa Black Bears take on the Oshawa Firewolves in a night full of one-hit wonders! Relive the hits you forgot you loved while watching the plays you'll never forget.

vs Georgia Swarm

Saturday, March 28 - 7:00pm

The Ottawa Black Bears face off against the Georgia Swarm in a night where heroes rise and rivalries sting! From bear-strength plays to buzz-worthy moments, this theme night brings comic-style excitement and high-flying lacrosse action. Capes optional, energy guaranteed.

vs Toronto Rock

Saturday, April 10 - 7:30pm

As the season winds down, the Ottawa Black Bears reflect on every cheer, chant, and heart-pounding hit shared with their loyal fans. On April 10, the Black Bears face off against the Toronto Rock in the final home game of the season. Fans are invited to make one more unforgettable memory together!







