Knighthawks Re-Sign Dan Coates

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has re-signed veteran defenseman Dan Coates to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season, pending league approval.

"We're excited to bring back our captain, Dan Coates," said Carey. "His leadership, toughness, and hard work set the tone for our team every single day. He's a player our younger guys look up to and a big part of our culture moving forward."

Coates, 38, returns for his fifth season after posting four assists, 38 loose ball recoveries, and 10 blocked shots. The St. Catharines, Ontario, native has served as the team's captain since the 2023-24 season. In 43 games in Rochester, he has recorded 32 points (3+29) and 216 loose ball recoveries while also leading the team to three straight playoff appearances.

The 6-foot-0, 195-pound defenseman arrived in Rochester following nine seasons with the Colorado Mammoth, during which he compiled 75 points (15+60), 492 loose ball recoveries, and 139 caused turnovers in 128 career games. He posted his best season during the 2013-14 campaign, scoring two goals and posting career highs in assists (14) and points (16) in 18 games.

A former first-round selection (eighth overall) by Colorado in the 2011 NLL Entry Draft, the Canisius University product departed the Mammoth ranked second in franchise history in caused turnovers (139), fourth in face-off wins (477) and games played (128), and seventh in loose balls (492).

A four-year captain in Colorado, he added six points (1+5) and 28 loose balls in 10 postseason contests while leading the team to an unprecedented eight straight playoff appearances from 2012-2019, including a pair of trips to the Western Division Final over a three-year span.

A veteran of 175 career NLL games with Rochester and Colorado, Coates has totaled 107 points (18+89) and 749 loose balls while also adding seven points (1+6) in 13 playoff appearances.

Rochester begins the 2025-26 NLL season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks then return home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 510-1616 or email tickets@knighthawks.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.