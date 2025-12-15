Hartley's Career Game Powers Knighthawks to Opening Win

Published on December 14, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks' goalie Rylan Hartley had a game to remember, making a career-high, franchise-record 58 saves in a 15-7 win over the San Diego Seals Sunday afternoon. The opening-day win was Rochester's first-ever victory in San Diego.

"Everybody wants to start off on the right foot; it's imperative," Hartley said about starting the season 1-0. "When it comes time to make the playoffs, it's the ones at the beginning of the year that kind of burn you. It's a long time until that, but the talent up front and on the D end is nice to see."

Despite two bye weeks to start the season, Rochester came out like a well-oiled machine on both ends of the floor. Thomas McConvey scored the first goal of the 2025-26 season, 27 seconds into the game, off a feed from Ryan Smith and Ryan Lanchbury.

Four Knighthawks combined for 31 points on the night. McConvey (4+5) and Lanchbury (2+7) each had nine points. Smith (3+4) added seven, and reigning NLL MVP Connor Fields (4+2) had six. Jeremy Thompson led the team with 10 loose-ball recoveries in his debut for Rochester. Adam Thistlethwaite made his National Lacrosse League debut on defense.

Rochester used early power plays to get into a groove. They led 3-1 at the end of the first quarter off Lanchbury and McConvey power-play goals. Smith and Lanchbury were involved in each of the first-quarter goals. They rolled those power plays into a five-goal run that carried into the second quarter. 20 minutes into the game, Rochester had a 6-1 lead.

That was when Fields came to the party. He scored the Knighthawks' fifth, seventh, and eighth goals in the game, all in the second quarter. His last goal of the half was poetry in motion. Fields and McConvey worked the two-man game for a McConvey shot fake and a Fields quick stick finish on the crease.

While the Knighthawks' offense was in rhythm, Hartley was in a flow state on the other end of the floor. He made 15 saves in the opening 15 minutes of the game, then added 16 in the second quarter. He made double and triple saves on shots all night. One of his best stops came at the start of the fourth quarter. While attempting to clear through pressure, Hartley's outlet was intercepted by Zach Currier. He let go of his shot on the empty net, and somehow, Hartley got back to his crease in time to dive and make the save on a shot destined for the bottom left of the net.

"I felt good, and that doesn't just come from myself," Hartley said. "That comes from the coaches pushing me, and Hutchy (Riley Hutchcraft) supporting me. With the defense, when they have a breakdown, I'm there for them. If I'm not feeling myself, they let me know to keep it up. So as a collective group, it felt nice."

Rochester's offense didn't catch fire once; it was twice. Five minutes into the third quarter, the game was 8-6. But the Knighthawks weren't going to let it get closer than the two-goal buffer they made in the first quarter.

Rochester went on a seven-goal run into the fourth quarter, started by Ryan Lanchbury. It was carried on by Hartley feeding Piseno for his first of the year, and then three more in the final four minutes of the third quarter. McConvey scored the last offensive goal for Rochester, point-blank, five-hole off a Lanchbury assist. Ian Llord had the 15th Knighthawks goal of the game in transition before San Diego added one more in the closing minutes.

The Knighthawks now turn their attention to Philadelphia as they get ready to host the Wings in their Home Opener on Saturday, Dec. 20, at Segar and Sciortino Field. Opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m. in Rochester.

"Big time, big night," Hartley said about his excitement for the home opener. "I think some people deserve it after what we put out there tonight. Hopefully, we can replicate that for them. But excited to be in Roch, we've been here for a long time, so I always like being in front of home fans."







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.