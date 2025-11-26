Knighthawks Announce Practice Roster

(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today the team's four-man practice roster for the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season. The practice squad features forward Clifford Gaston, transition man Nathan Kapp, and defensemen Adam Thistlethwaite and Mitchell Dunham.

The campaign officially gets underway on Sunday, Dec. 14, when Rochester opens on the road against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks open their home schedule on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. On Dec. 5, single-game tickets, starting at $20, along with group tickets, suites, and party deck tickets, can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com, or by phone at 585-400-HAWK (4295).







