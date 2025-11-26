National Lacrosse League and StubHub Partner to Expand Fan Access to "The Next Major League™"

Published on November 26, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced a new partnership with StubHub, naming the global ticketing leader the Official Direct Issuance and Fan Marketplace Partner of the NLL.

The multi-platform agreement positions StubHub as the League's preferred discovery and resale partner, connecting fans across North America to the excitement of the NLL as it strives to become The Next Major League™ in North America.

"This partnership is about access and inclusion," said Kurt Hunzeker, NLL Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. "StubHub's digital innovation and consumer reach perfectly align with our young, diverse fan base and our vision to make NLL action easier than ever to experience live."

Through the collaboration, StubHub will power a unified fan experience across NLL.com, team sites, and digital campaigns while appearing in linear and streaming broadcasts on TSN and ESPN. The brand will headline the official start of the 2025-26 NLL season - StubHub NLL Faceoff - and feature across arenas and social platforms through activations like the weekly StubHub NLL Power Rankings.

"The NLL is one of the most dynamic and digitally engaged leagues in sports," said Mario Bauduin, Head of Emerging Sports at StubHub. "We're thrilled to bring our marketplace, data, and technology to NLL fans, expanding access and reimagining how people discover and experience the game. Together, we're making it easier for every fan to be part of the action."

StubHub will also spotlight NLL tickets across its global ecosystem, reach more than 125 million visitors worldwide. The partnership includes shared data insights to help optimize ticketing, pricing, and fan engagement strategies, while offering fans an easier, more flexible way to attend NLL games throughout the season.

With 14 franchises across the U.S. and Canada and record audience growth on TSN and ESPN during the 2024-25 season, the NLL continues to emerge as one of North America's fastest- rising professional leagues.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.