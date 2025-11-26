Season Preview: Key Additions, Returnees and Breakout Candidates

Following the announcement of a new NLL collective bargaining agreement on Oct. 20, it was a fast and furious offseason for the Buffalo Bandits.

The Bandits return a myriad of players from their championship nucleus, headlined by former MVPs Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne. They also return captain and defenseman Steve Priolo, reigning NLL Finals MVP Ian MacKay, and 8-time NLL Goaltender of the Year Matt Vinc, who re-signed on a one-year deal.

"What excites me is Matt Vinc between the pipes gives us a great opportunity to win every night," Smith said. "Super excited to see a lot of familiar faces and bring our core group back. Obviously, it's a business and guys you lose every year, but you bring in these new guys, and there's a lot of great young talent here, so I'm excited to see what they got."

The Bandits enter 2025-26 seeking to become the first team in league history to win four consecutive NLL Cups. They became the second team to win three straight titles in May, when they defeated the Saskatchewan Rush.

"It's not going to get any easier," Smith said. "I know everybody's talking about dynasties or four-peats or whatever it may be, and it's gonna be a huge challenge. Every year it's been that much harder, and this year is gonna be even bigger."

Training camp kicked off on Nov. 1 in Brampton, Ontario, and the group was back on the floor at KeyBank Center on Nov. 15 for media day.

Here's everything you need to know before the season kicks off with Banner Raising Night at KeyBank Center on Nov. 29 against the Georgia Swarm.







