Bandits Announce Initial 21-Man Roster

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Buffalo Bandits have announced their initial 21-man roster for the 2025-26 season.

NLL teams were required to submit their 21-man rosters on Monday. Players who did not make the initial roster can be re-signed to the practice squad beginning at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 25, as per Article 5 of the new CBA:

During the Training Camp period, after a Club releases a player from the Active Roster, that Club may not sign the same player to a Practice Player contract until twenty-four (24) hours following the team's submittal of the transaction via the League's database releasing the player.

Buffalo's practice roster will be announced at a later date.

The Bandits open the season and raise their third consecutive NLL Cup banner to the KeyBank Center rafters on Saturday, Nov. 29 against the Georgia Swarm. Tickets are still available.

Buffalo's initial roster is as follows:

Forwards (7)

91 Kyle Buchanan

22 Josh Byrne

1 Tehoka Nanticoke

18 Lukas Nielsen

81 Clay Scanlan

92 Dhane Smith

29 Mike Triolo

Transition (5)

41 Connor Farrell

33 Ron John

4 Ian MacKay

20 Nick Weiss

3 Thomas Whitty

Defensemen (5)

77 Zack Belter

6 Paul Dawson

23 Steve Priolo

8 Dylan Robinson

5 Cam Wyers

Goalies (4)

46 Evan Constantopoulos

44 Steve Orleman

00 Wakiigan Shognosh

48 Matt Vinc

Injured Reserve (3)

24 Kiel Matisz

25 Matt Spanger

87 Coltrane Tyson







