Bandits Announce Initial 21-Man Roster
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Buffalo Bandits have announced their initial 21-man roster for the 2025-26 season.
NLL teams were required to submit their 21-man rosters on Monday. Players who did not make the initial roster can be re-signed to the practice squad beginning at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 25, as per Article 5 of the new CBA:
During the Training Camp period, after a Club releases a player from the Active Roster, that Club may not sign the same player to a Practice Player contract until twenty-four (24) hours following the team's submittal of the transaction via the League's database releasing the player.
Buffalo's practice roster will be announced at a later date.
The Bandits open the season and raise their third consecutive NLL Cup banner to the KeyBank Center rafters on Saturday, Nov. 29 against the Georgia Swarm. Tickets are still available.
Buffalo's initial roster is as follows:
Forwards (7)
91 Kyle Buchanan
22 Josh Byrne
1 Tehoka Nanticoke
18 Lukas Nielsen
81 Clay Scanlan
92 Dhane Smith
29 Mike Triolo
Transition (5)
41 Connor Farrell
33 Ron John
4 Ian MacKay
20 Nick Weiss
3 Thomas Whitty
Defensemen (5)
77 Zack Belter
6 Paul Dawson
23 Steve Priolo
8 Dylan Robinson
5 Cam Wyers
Goalies (4)
46 Evan Constantopoulos
44 Steve Orleman
00 Wakiigan Shognosh
48 Matt Vinc
Injured Reserve (3)
24 Kiel Matisz
25 Matt Spanger
87 Coltrane Tyson
