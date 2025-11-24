Colorado Mammoth Announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization's regular season roster for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.

Heading into the season, the Mammoth and all 14 NLL squads are able to keep up to 21 players on their Active Roster and up to four players on the Practice Player List.

Additionally, squads may keep up to 10 non-active players on the Protected Player List, while teams can utilize the Injured Reserve List and Physically Unable to Perform List when necessary in regard to injured personnel.

Mammoth fans can expect to see waves of transactions throughout the season as the team continues to adjust its personnel puzzle and collectively heal up, with defenseman Brett Craig and Ari Stevens set to begin the season on the team's Injured Reserve List. Defenseman TJ Comizio is set to begin the season on the Protected Player List.

Since Mammoth General Manager Brad Self and company have opted into a new look of offensive firepower up front, Andrew Kew is the big name Mammoth fans can look out for in 2026, especially after seeing the veteran rack up seven conversions throughout the preseason, including a five-goal effort during the team's Week 3 preseason victory over the Toronto Rock.

As of Monday afternoon, Colorado currently rosters nine forwards, 12 defenseman, one faceoff specialist and three goaltenders.

This season's complete roster can be viewed below, listed numerically by position:

2025-26 Colorado Mammoth Roster:

Forwards: Will Malcom, Owen Rahn, Braedon Saris (Rookie), Ryan Lee, Thomas Vela, Ben McDonald, Andrew Kew, Jameson Bucktooth (Rookie; Practice Player List), Dylan McIntosh

Defensemen: Tim Edwards, Warren Jeffrey, Brett Craig (Injured Reserve List), Robert Hope, Connor Nock (Rookie), Owen Down, Jordan Gilles, Ari Stevens (Rookie; Injured Reserve List), Jalen Chaster, Dylan Hess (Rookie), Conner Cook, TJ Comizio (Protected Player List)

Faceoff Specialist: Matthew Paolatto (Rookie)

Goaltenders: Kaleb Martin (Rookie; Practice Player List), Nathan Whittom, Dillon Ward

New Faces:

Kaleb Martin (Rookie goaltender, signed as a free agent prior to Training Camp)

Braedon Saris (Rookie forward, selected 5th overall by Colorado during the 2025 NLL Entry Draft)

Connor Nock (Rookie defenseman, selected 10th overall by Colorado during the 2025 NLL Entry Draft)

Matthew Paolatto (Rookie faceoff specialist, selected 44th overall by Colorado during the 2025 NLL Entry Draft)

Ari Stevens (Rookie defenseman, signed as a free agent prior to Training Camp)

Andrew Kew (Sixth-year forward, acquired via trade with Georgia Swarm prior to Training Camp)

Jameson Bucktooth (Rookie forward, selected 30th overall by Colorado during the 2025 NLL Entry Draft)

Dylan McIntosh (Fourth-year forward, acquired via trade with Vancouver Warriors prior to Training Camp)

Dylan Hess (Rookie defenseman, selected 74th overall by Colorado during the 2024 NLL Entry Draft)

New Numbers:

#4 Will Malcom (Formerly #2)

With the 2025-26 NLL campaign kicking off Nov. 28-29, the Mammoth are primed to begin their season as one of four Week 1 showdowns and one of just three matchups slated for Saturday, Nov. 29, with Colorado preparing to travel north for its season-opener against the Vancouver Warriors.

Faceoff for Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. MT on NLL+ and ESPN+. Delayed local coverage for the greater Denver area will begin at 11 p.m. MT on Altitude TV.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2025-26 campaign quickly approaches!

Limited tickets to Colorado's Dec. 27 LOUD HOUSE Home Opener against the Georgia Swarm are now available, so be sure to get your tickets and get ready to get LOUD next month!







