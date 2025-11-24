Oshawa FireWolves Select Final Roster and Complete Training Camp Presented by Vanguard Athletic Performance

BRAMPTON, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves completed their final week of Training Camp presented by Vanguard Athletic Performance at Brampton Memorial Arena this past weekend as they prepare for their Inaugural Game this Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre.

There were still many players who were in the mix to make the active roster, along with spots available for the team's practice roster. Names like Dante Kulas, Hayden Summers-Thompson, Jaxon Fridge, Corson Kealey, and Zach Richards were all players who had a shot of making either roster and showcased their "A" game to the coaching staff.

With lots to compete for in the final days of camp and still a lot to prove, head coach Glenn Clark was impressed with the effort level and how everyone was in contention to make the cut.

"It was good. It was by design, and I'm pleased with everyone's performance this weekend," said Clark after the final week of evaluations. "We don't have a lot of new guys, but you have enough that you want to make sure guys are speaking the same language, making the same decisions on the floor. So it was good, it was good to iron out some of those kinks."

Heading into the start of a new season is always exciting, and captain Colton Watkinson is entering his eighth season in the NLL and has high expectations for this FireWolves team, many of whom were on the team when they made a trip to the NLL Finals two years ago.

"My job, honestly, this year is going to be a little bit easier as the captain," said Watkinson. "This team is young, and we know what we're capable of. We went to the Finals not too long ago and with the same core and a few other pieces we've added, I know we can contend for a league championship."

With training camp now complete and final roster selections being made, the team will turn its focus to this Friday when the FireWolves will begin their inaugural season in the Durham Region when they host one of their new provincial rivals, the Toronto Rock. Clark is excited to play the Rock in game one of the season, and knows it will be a tough start to their 2025-26 campaign.

"The dialog this week for us as coaches will be about 'what do we think is our best configuration to give us success?'" said Clark, looking ahead to Friday night. "It's going to be energized. The building will be full. We know what an NLL game looks like, and when you're doing that in front of a full crowd, it's going to be exciting. The Durham lacrosse fans have created a lot of buzz around us coming to Oshawa and we know they're going to bring the energy for our inaugural game and we can't wait for it."

The Oshawa FireWolves are pleased to announce their 2025-26 final roster:

Offence

Taggart Clark

Kyle Jackson

Tye Kurtz

Johnathan Peshko

Alex Simmons

Ethan Walker

Dyson Williams

Defence

Mike Byrne

Nick Chaykowsky

Joel Coyle

Jaxon Fridge

Blake Gibson-McDonald

Will Johansen

Patrick Kaschalk

Zac Masson

Jackson Nishimura

Kyle Rubisch

Colton Watkinson

Zachary Young

Goaltenders

Doug Jamieson

Andrew Kidd

Practice Roster

Dante Kulas

Corson Kealey

Hayden Summers-Thompson

Zach Richards

Injured Reserve

Joe Nardella

The FireWolves will now get set for their first game in Oshawa on November 28 at 7:30 PM ET against the Toronto Rock at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Fans, please visit oshawafirewolves.com for more information and to purchase your tickets.

