Oshawa FireWolves Annouce DKI - CRCS as a Founding Partner

Published on November 20, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced DKI - CRCS as a Founding Partner.

DKI - CRCS is a leader in restoration services in the Durham Region and will be instrumental in the FireWolves success in their inaugural season in Oshawa. DKI - CRCS is conducting the renovation of the FireWolves locker room at the Tribute Communities Centre and the team's offices in downtown Oshawa.

"We're thrilled to join forces with the Oshawa FireWolves!" said Ryan Douglas, DKI -CRCS' Vice President of Commercial Services. "Just like on the floor, success in restoration comes from teamwork, passion, and perseverance-qualities the FireWolves demonstrate as an organization."

This partnership is symbolic of the FireWolves mission to build a professional box lacrosse team to an area that is already so rich in lacrosse history.

"We're excited to have CRCS on board as a Founding Partner of the Oshawa FireWolves," said Brett Oor, Manager of Corporate Sales for the Oshawa FireWolves. "CRCS are pillars of the Durham Region not only on the business side, but also very involved with local lacrosse at all levels which makes this all the more exciting for both of us!"

DKI - CRCS will appear on the FireWolves jerseys throughout the 2025-2026 NLL Season.

