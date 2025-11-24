Knighthawks Announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today the team's 21-man roster for the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season. The campaign officially gets underway on Sunday, Dec. 14, when Rochester opens on the road against the San Diego Seals.

Rochester's 21-man active roster features 18 returning players, including 2025 NLL MVP Connor Fields, high-scoring forwards Ryan Smith and Thomas McConvey, and veteran leaders Dan Coates, Ryland Rees, and Matt Gilray. In goal, the Knighthawks once again turn to the tandem of Rylan Hartley and Riley Hutchcraft.

The roster also features former NLL champion forward Zed Williams, who was acquired on August 21 from the Colorado Mammoth, as well as veteran transition man Jeremy Thompson.

The four-man practice roster will be announced tomorrow.

The Knighthawks have released defenseman Tyler Halls, transition man Casey Rogers, and forward Amos Whitcomb.

2025-26 ROSTER

Forwards (8):  Connor Fields, Nathan Grenon, Graydon Hogg, Ryan Lanchbury, Thomas McConvey, Ryan Smith, Kyle Waters, and Zed Williams.

Defensemen (7):  Tyler Biles, Dan Coates, Brad Gillies, Taylor Jensen, Ian Llord, Jake Piseno, and Chad Tutton.

Transition (4):  Matt Gilray, Josh Medeiros, Ryland Rees, and Jeremy Thompson.

Goaltenders (2):  Rylan Hartley and Riley Hutchcraft.

Injured Reserve (1): Brad McCulley.

The Knighthawks open their home schedule on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.







