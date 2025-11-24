Ottawa Black Bears Announce Opening Night Roster

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears submitted their opening night roster to the NLL on Sunday evening ahead of their home opener at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday Nov. 29. The Black Bears named 21 players to their active roster, four to their practice squad, and released two more players.

Forwards (8): Reilly O'Connor (L), Rob Hellyer (R), Sam Firth (L), Jacob Dunbar (R), Jeff Teat (L), Larson Sundown (L), Connor Kearnan (R), Jake McNabb (R).

Defence & Transition (11): Luc Magnan (R), Nicholas Volkov (L), Kevin Brownell (R), Callum Jones (R), Jake Stevens (R), Brent Noseworthy (L), Jake Saunders (L), Sam La Roue (R), Andrew Borgatti (R), Jay Thorimbert (R), Reed Kurtz (L).

Goalies (2): Zach Higgins (L), Tyler Carlson (L).

Practice Squad (4): Forward Liam Aston (R), defenceman Trent Robertson (R), defenceman Cole Begley (L), goaltender Laine Hruska (R).

Injury Reserve (3): Vaughn Harris was placed on injury reserve on Nov. 7. Matt Marinier and Travis Longboat were placed on injury reserve on Nov. 21.

Other News: Brady Kearnan was signed to a one-year contract and placed on the inactive list on Nov. 21. Forward Zach Herreweyers and transition Luke Keenan were released on Sunday.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 24, 2025

