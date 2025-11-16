Black Bears Grind To Gritty Preseason Win Over Firewolves

Published on November 15, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears improved to 1-1 in the preseason with an 11-8 win over the recently relocated Oshawa FireWolves at Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday night.

The match serves as the penultimate tune-up before their regular season gets underway when they welcome the San Diego Seals for their home opener on Saturday, Nov. 29.

"Yeah, it definitely feels good to battle it out even though it's preseason," said goaltender Zach Higgins, who starred with 49 saves on 57 shots against, good for an .860 save percentage.

"You kind of want to start building on those games for the regular season, so I think we showed pretty well."

Reilly O'Connor, who grew up in nearby Whitby, scored a natural hat trick in the third quarter. The first of the three tied the game, while the second served as the go-ahead goal at that point.

"To be honest, it was really cool," said O'Connor about playing in Oshawa. "My family was here tonight, and I have a lot of great memories growing up in this area and living in this area," added the forward.

"So to come here and play in front of family and friends is always really unique, and then the cherry on top is getting the win, which is most important."

Connor Kearnan added two goals of his own in the second half, including a dazzling behind-the-back tuck in the second quarter.

"That was good, I had to look at [defensive coordinator Brian Beisel] after I scored that," said Kearnan. "He's been on me about not putting them in, so that was for him."

Kearnan, himself hailing from nearby Courtice, also enjoyed the presence of family and friends despite the away atmosphere.

"It was awesome, my parents and I grew up 12 minutes away from here. Friends and family able to come out here, donate some food, and come watch a lacrosse game, so it was a blast, good to be back."

The Black Bears will wrap up their training camp with another weekend of practices culminating with a game next Saturday night in Brampton at 7 p.m. against the Rochester Knighthawks. From there, the team will return to Ottawa for the home opener on the 29th.

"I think what makes me most excited for the season is that we've got a great team - with emphasis on the word team," said O'Connor.

"Goaltending, defence, transition, offence, guys care about each other. We play selfless, play hard, play smart, and it's got me really excited for what's to come."

GOALSCORERS

Reilly O'Connor (x3)

Connor Kearnan (x2)

Lars Sundown (x2)

Sam Firth (x2)

Jeff Teat

Nicholas Volkov

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.

The home opener will kick things off on Saturday, November 29, when the San Diego Seals come to town.

You can view the team's entire schedule here, purchase Season Seats here, and Single Game tickets here.

Engage with the Black Bears on X: @OttBlackBears

Follow the Black Bears on Instagram: @OttBlackBears







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 15, 2025

Black Bears Grind To Gritty Preseason Win Over Firewolves - Ottawa Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.