Black Bears Sign Jake McNabb

Published on November 14, 2025

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Black Bears signed forward Jake McNabb to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

McNabb, 27, was originally selected in the Second Round (31st overall) of the 2019 NLL Draft by the Colorado Mammoth.

A native of Owen Sound, McNabb played for his hometown North Stars this past summer in the MSL, scoring nine goals and adding eight assists in seven games.

McNabb played two NLL games with Colorado in 2019-20, scoring twice and adding three assists. He is a three-time provincial Jr. A champion and Minto Cup winner across his Junior A career with Owen Sound, Six Nations, and St. Catherines.

He played collegiately with Onondaga College, where he helped the Blazers to back-to-back undefeated seasons and NJCAA national championships.

Roster trim

The Black Bears also trimmed their roster last week ahead of the beginning of preseason.

Nov. 6, the Black Bears released Kieran McKay, Will Johnston, Max Skene, and Bauer Swystun. Ottawa also placed Vaughn Harris on the Injured Reserve List and Aidan Fearn on the Hold Out List.

Heading into the third weekend of training camp, Ottawa's active roster now stands at 12 forwards, 18 defence and transition, and three goalies, for a total of 33.

All NLL teams must submit a final roster of 21 active players and four practice squad members by Sunday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The Black Bears' full training camp and preseason schedule can be found here, along with the training camp roster.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April. The home opener will kick things off on Saturday, November 29, when the San Diego Seals come to town. You can view the team's entire schedule here, purchase Season Seats here, and Single Game tickets.







