FireWolves to Play Exhibition Game in Oshawa this Weekend: Training Camp Presented by Vanguard Ahtletic Performance

Published on November 14, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves will continue to prepare for the 2025-2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season this weekend as they hit the floor for the first time ever at the Tribute Communities Centre in downtown Oshawa for two exhibition games during Training Camp presented by Vanguard Athletic Performance.

The FireWolves inaugural game in Oshawa is only 14 days away on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm against the Toronto Rock.

First, they will face the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday. This exhibition game is closed to the public. On Saturday, November 15 they will open the doors for fans to get their first glimpse of the FireWolves as they take on the Ottawa Black Bears.

Doors will open at 6 PM, and fans can enter through Gate 1. Faceoff is set for 7:15 PM. The first 3,000 fans will receive a ticket to the game by bringing non-perishable food to put into donation boxes, provided by Feed the Need in Durham, located inside the entrance to the Tribute Communities Centre. Concessions stands and Prospects Bar & Grill will be closed. Accessible seating is available first come first served.

The FireWolves will head into week three of Training Camp with 29 players who will be playing for their spots with the final roster deadline fast approaching.

Forwards: Alex Simmons, Dyson Williams, Tye Kurtz, Kyle Jackson, Johnathan Peshko, Ethan Walker, Taggart Clark, Hawi Francis, Dante Kulas, Corson Kealey

Defence: Nick Chaykowsky, Joel Coyle, Mike Byrne, Colton Watkinson, Zachary Young, Blake Gibson-McDonald, Joe Nardella, Patrick Kaschalk, Will Johansen, Jackson Nishimura, Zac Masson, Jaxon Fridge, Kyle Rubisch, Ben MacDonnell, Hayden Summers-Thompson, Jakson Raposo

Goalies: Doug Jamieson, Andrew Kidd, Zach Richards

Be a part of history and get your tickets now to watch the Oshawa FireWolves all season long at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







