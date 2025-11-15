Knighthawks Sign Forward Nathan Grenon

(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed lefty forward Nathan Grenon to a one-year deal, pending league approval.

Grenon enters his fifth National Lacrosse League season in 2025-26 after previous stops with Panther City, Albany, Ottawa, and Toronto. In 54 career regular-season games, he has totaled 52 goals and 52 assists for 104 points, along with 155 loose ball recoveries. He added two goals and four assists in six playoff appearances.

Grenon is no stranger to the Knighthawks' coaching staff, having played under head coach Mike Hasen and assistant coach Pat O'Toole during his junior career. The forward was traded to the Brampton Excelsiors in 2019, his final year of juniors. He notched his best season, recording 29 goals and 28 assists while playing for Hasen and O'Toole.

The Stittsville, Ontario, native also spent parts of three seasons of Junior "A" lacrosse with the Toronto Beaches, where he posted 50 points (19+31). In 2016, he starred for the Junior "B" Nepean Knights with 37 goals and 23 assists.

Collegiately, he played four years as a midfielder at Mercyhurst University. In his first two years as a Laker, he scored 51 goals and added 23 assists in 33 games. He earned All-Conference honors both seasons. In 2020, he played five games as the season was cut short by COVID-19. Despite that, he scored 13 points on eight goals and five assists.

His senior year was his best in college. In 14 games, he scored 32 goals and 11 assists. He was named the USILA Midfielder of the Year and a First Team All-American in Division II. His Lakers fell in the Northern Regional Finals to Le Moyne.

Later that fall, he was drafted 11th overall in the NLL Entry Draft by Panther City in their first-ever NLL Entry Draft. He played two seasons in Fort Worth, Texas (2021-23). In 29 games, he tallied 33 goals and 29 assists.

Prior to the 2023-24 campaign, he signed with the Albany FireWolves. That season, he managed 12 goals and 18 assists and appeared in all five playoff games in the FireWolves' 2024 run to the NLL Finals. Grenon was then dealt to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick during the offseason.

Grenon scored one goal in a pair of games with Ottawa, before signing as a free agent with the Toronto Rock. With the Rock, he posted six goals and five assists for 11 points to go along with 23 loose ball recoveries in eight games. He signed with the Rock in February of 2025.

The Knighthawks begin the 2025-26 NLL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 5:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. Rochester then returns home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when it hosts the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 400-HAWK (4295) number or email tickets@knighthawks.com.







