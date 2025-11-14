Knighthawks Team up with RIT's Native American Student Association to Honor the Game

Published on November 14, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks have partnered with RIT's Native American Student Association (NASA) to host a lacrosse clinic for RIT students and local lacrosse players at RIT's Turf Field on Wednesday, Nov. 19, as part of an Indigenous Health and Wellness event.

Knighthawks players Zed Williams, Jake Piseno, and Taylor Jensen will run the clinic, which will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn lacrosse skills and the history and cultural significance of the Creator's Game.

"Lacrosse is rooted in our culture as a healing game and a medicine game," said Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca. "We honor the Creator's Game by sharing it with others. Part of our focus in acquiring the Rochester Knighthawks was to bring the game and its teachings to the community. Programs like this make the game stronger by bringing people together the way the game is intended."

"Events like this are so important for our organization and the sport as a whole," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "They not only help grow the game by introducing it to new fans and players, but they also allow us to share the deep roots and cultural significance of lacrosse. It's the Creator's Game, and we're proud to honor that tradition while helping it continue to thrive in our community."

The event is part of NASA's Native American Heritage Month programming. Rooted in the Medicine Wheel framework, this year's programming explores balance across the spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical dimensions of wellness through cultural, educational, and community-based experiences.

"NASA is incredibly excited and grateful to host the Knighthawks," said Nathaniel Kilbridge, president of RIT's Native American Student Association. "I am a lacrosse player myself and am a huge proponent of the medicine that the game holds. I hope that attendees take away some of those teachings from this event."

On Aug. 5, the Knighthawks entered a new era, as the Seneca Nation, through its wholly-owned business subsidiary, Seneca Holdings, LLC, officially purchased the team, ensuring the franchise's future in the city.

The Seneca Nation is a sovereign Native Nation and the largest nation of the Haudenosaunee, also known as the Iroquois Confederacy. The Seneca people have lived on the lands in what is today the western part of New York State for time immemorial and have made countless contributions to the region's history, culture, and economy. Today, the Seneca Nation has more than 8,500 enrolled members, most of whom live on several distinct territories in Western New York.

"Lacrosse is the best game ever created. It brings people together from all walks of life to face challenges in every aspect you can imagine," said Williams, who is a member of the Seneca Nation's Wolf Clan. "Lacrosse has been my life and saved my life. The game of Lacrosse is my faith, and I will look to lean on it again to face my biggest healing yet."

"The game of lacrosse has given me so much throughout my life," added Piseno, whose family has roots in the Purépecha tribe of the Michoacán Nation. "It's taken me places I never thought I'd go and allowed me to play on the biggest stages in the sport. Buying that stick when I was younger was one of the best decisions I could've ever made, and all I want to do is make sure the next generation gets that chance to see how amazing this game can be and pursue their dreams just like I did."

The Knighthawks begin the 2025-26 NLL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 5:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. Rochester then returns home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when it hosts the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 400-HAWK (4295) number or email tickets@knighthawks.com.







