Warriors Re-Sign Owen Grant

Published on November 14, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Owen Grant on a multi-year contract, pending league approval.

"We are beyond excited to have Owen back with the Warriors for the next three years," said Malawsky. "Owen possesses all the intangibles you want in a generational-type player. He's big, athletic, passionate, and committed to winning no matter the circumstances. His transitional abilities have always been there; they speak for themselves, having been named the 2025 NLL Transition Player of the Year. However, it's his lacrosse IQ and compete level that separate him from others and create the majority of his chances, plus the fact that he finishes plays at a very high percentage. He's become a vital part of this team's makeup, and there is no doubt that Owen will be a part of our leadership group in the not-too-distant future. Welcome back OG."

Grant, 25, appeared in all 18 games for the Warriors in 2024.25, registering 24 points (15-9-24), 103 loose ball recoveries, 28 caused turnovers, and 27 blocked shots. He also appeared in three NLL playoff games, earning two points (1-1-2), 10 loose ball recoveries, and three caused turnovers, capturing the NLL's Transition Player of the Year award. It was the second consecutive season in which Grant has earned league-wide recognition, following his nomination as a finalist for the 2023.24 NLL Rookie of the Year Award.

The 6'3", 205lbs defenceman has played in 36 career games, all with Vancouver, recording 38 points (23-15-38), 199 loose ball recoveries, 53 caused turnovers, and 37 blocked shots.

The Newmarket, ON native was originally selected by the Vancouver Warriors in the first round, third overall, in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.