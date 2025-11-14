Reece Callies Adds Size and Leadership to Defensive Group

Over the past decade, Reece Callies has crossed paths with nearly every player in the Vancouver Warriors locker room, making his transition to the team a natural fit. He credits Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky's proven team-first culture for creating an environment where players feel excited to come to the rink and battle for the guy next to them.

Joining a group with plenty of veteran experience, Callies embraces the roles of both a teacher and student. He's excited to be able to enrich his knowledge of the game and help younger players refine theirs.

The 30-year-old defenceman is comfortable with the group, jumping right in at camp and helping the younger players during drills and scrimmages. At 6-foot-6, his combination of size, athleticism, and agility makes him an important piece on the defensive end, and Malawsky says his communication is just as impactful as his physical tools.

"He's been very vocal in a positive way and bringing the morale up, complimenting guys when they do a good job, and just being an exceptional teammate," Malawsky said.

"With him, defence is communication-first, and he talks through a lot of the processes. He's an NLL champion, competes very hard, and I think the young guys on that side of the floor really were better when Reece was out there."

Callies' leadership roots trace back to Colorado Mesa University, where he captained the Mavericks as a sophomore. Under Head Coach Vince Smith, Callies learned to manage 40-plus players and rally teammates toward a common goal. During his time there, the Mavericks won three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles, and reached their first-ever NCAA Tournament in his senior year.

"It was an amazing position to get to be in, because it was a lot of pressure, and I feel like I'm one of those people that in those high-pressure moments, I like to think that's kind of my bread and butter," Callies said.

His rookie year in the NLL with the Calgary Roughnecks shaped what leadership at the pro level looks like, capping that rookie season with an NLL championship. Callies played with future Hall of Famers and learned all the different forms of leadership that come into play.

"I truly feel like 20 guys in that room could have been wearing a letter on their jersey. It was just one of those rooms where everyone is a leader in their own way. And it doesn't mean you're the loudest guy, or you're the best player," Callies said.

The Warriors have built one of the top defensive units in the league over the past two seasons, and Callies sees communication as the key to keeping that standard high. It's an art of all five players doing the exact same thing at the same time.

"The big thing I've noticed already in the locker room is as soon as we touch the floor and, and you're around some of the older D guys when we're playing live shifts, is they're the ones that you can hear the most," he said.

With his 6'6", 236-pound frame and mobility, Callies adds another layer to an already formidable back end.

"I think the matchup capacity that this team has is going to be really good, and I think we're going to defend it quite well," Callies said.

As the Warriors continue shaping their defensive identity, Callies' blend of size, experience, and leadership serves to strengthen the group. He's helping reinforce a defence built on trust, communication, and a desire to play for the guy next to him.







