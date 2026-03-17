Knighthawks Hosting C.U.R.E. Cancer & Segar Hat Night March 21

Published on March 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks will host C.U.R.E Cancer & Segar Hat Night on Saturday, March 21, as the Knighthawks take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at 7:00 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Knighthawks trucker hat, courtesy of Segar & Sciortino.

"The tradition of sponsoring a hat day for the faithful Rochester Knighthawks fans is one of the many things we value about our long-standing partnership with the organization," said Segar & Sciortino founder Steve Segar. "The fact that this year's hat day celebration coincides with C.U.R.E. Cancer Night is very special. It's an opportunity for three community organizations to come together to celebrate sport while raising money for a worthy cause."

Through the partnership with C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, the Knighthawks will wear special gold and black jerseys in support of pediatric cancer patients and their families. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys through an online auction on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Knighthawks, with portions of the proceeds going to C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Rochester Knighthawks as we mark a monumental milestone-our 50th anniversary of serving the local community," said Holly Dutcher, Executive Director of C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association. "For five decades, C.U.R.E. has been a lifeline for families navigating the complexities of a childhood cancer diagnosis. Teaming up with the Knighthawks allows us to bring our mission to the turf, raising vital awareness and celebrating the resilience of our families in front of the best fans in Rochester."

"C.U.R.E Cancer & Segar Hat Night is a great opportunity for our organization to team up with a corporate partner, Segar and Sciortino, to raise awareness and funds for a tremendous cause," said Knighthawks President & General Manager Dan Carey. "C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association does amazing work supporting families and children who are battling cancer, and we're proud that the Knighthawks can help shine a light on their mission. Nights like this show the power of sports to bring people together for something bigger than the game."

To access the auction, fans can visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com/auction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link, and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Knighthawks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction opens at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, and will accept bids through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 22. Winners will then be contacted directly.

Prior to the game, C.U.R.E. children Lucas and Hailey will participate in the ceremonial faceoff. Ayden will serve as the honorary captain. The Knighthawks will also honor several other pediatric patients with video tributes throughout the night. Fans can stay up to date all season long with the latest Knighthawks news, stories, and notes at www.rochesterknighthawks.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 17, 2026

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