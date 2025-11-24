Las Vegas Desert Dogs Announce 25-26 Team Roster

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs announced today their roster ahead of the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League (NLL) regular season. Headlined by veteran NLL offensive threats, Chase Fraser, Mitch Jones and Chris Cloutier, the Desert Dogs strengthened their offense while adding strong draft picks Caleb Kahn in goal and resigning Drew Belgrave, Josh Jackson and Dylan Hutchinson on defense.

"We're coming into this season hungry and ready to make a statement," said Head Coach & General Manager Shawn Williams. "Our fans can expect grit, intensity, and a team that will fight for every single win. We're ready to bring the battle back to the floor and make this a season to remember."

DEFENSE:

#2 Drew Belgrave

#17 Graydon Stokes

#44 Josh Jackson

#55 Dylan Hutchinson

#71 Sheldon Burns

FORWARDS:

#3 Jonathan Donville

#8 Chase Fraser

#16 Mitch Jones

#25 Chris Cloutier

#51 Sean Westly

#67 Kyle Killen

#91 Jackson Webster

TRANSITION:

#4 Tony Malcolm

#14 Brandon Goodwin

#15 John LaFontaine

#19 Adam Poitras

#34 Connor Kirst

#52 Nick Preston

#95 Tyrell Hamer-Jackson

GOALTENDERS:

#42 Landon Kells

#50 Caleb Khan

PRACTICE:

#5 Ben Soenen (D)

#6 Luke Pilcher (F)

#72 Alex Buque (G)

#88 Rhys Blake (D)

2025-26 Las Vegas Desert Dogs Home Schedule at Lee's Family Forum

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 vs. Ottawa - 7:00 PM PT - HOME OPENER

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 vs. Saskatchewan - 7:30 PM PT - GOLDEN KNIGHT

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 vs. Philadelphia - 7:00 PM PT - DECKER'S DERBY NIGHT

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Oshawa - 7:00 PM PT - WAYNE'S TAILGATE

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 vs. Colorado - 7:30 PM PT - ROCK THE BOX

Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 vs. Vancouver - 7:30 PM PT - NEON NIGHT

Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026 vs. Rochester - 3:00 PM PT - ST. PADDY'S SUNDAY (TUCKER OUT NIGHT)

Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026 vs. Calgary - 7:00 PM PT - HEROS NIGHT

Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026 vs. San Diego - 7:00 PM PT - GAME SHOW NIGHT (FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT)

"We can't wait to welcome our fans back to Lee's Family Forum for another season," said Desert Dogs CEO Paul Speaker. "The energy inside this building is unmatched, and with tailgates, fan-friendly amenities, and world-class entertainment, it's the perfect place to experience the fastest game on two feet."

As the Desert Dogs prepare for their fourth NLL season, the team remains focused on uniting the Las Vegas community through the sport of box lacrosse. Lee's Family Forum has quickly become one of the most exciting and intimate venues in the league, giving fans a front-row seat to elite-level action.

Fans can follow every Desert Dogs matchup on SSSEN, FOX5, and YouTube TV locally, with all games streaming nationally on ESPN+.







