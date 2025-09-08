Las Vegas Desert Dogs Announce Rio Las Vegas Partnership

Published on September 8, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs announced today an exciting new partnership with Rio Las Vegas, which will serve as the team's Official Hotel & Casino, After-Party Destination, and Away Game Watch Party Host for the 2025-26 season.

This collaboration unites two prominent Las Vegas brands, creating elevated experiences for fans both inside and outside the arena. With its lively atmosphere and prime location just off the Las Vegas Strip, Rio will become the go-to spot for Desert Dogs supporters to celebrate after each home game, hosting the Official Desert Dogs After Party with players, fans and families.

In addition, Rio will host Away Game Watch Parties, featuring food and beverage specials, fan giveaways and live game action on massive video screens so fans can cheer on the Desert Dogs in style when they play on the road.

"Our partnership with Rio Hotel & Casino is an incredible opportunity to enhance the fan experience," said Paul Speaker, CEO, Las Vegas Desert Dogs. "Whether it's celebrating a big home win at the after party, joining fellow fans at a watch party, or taking advantage of exclusive packages, Desert Dogs fans will have even more ways to connect with the team they love."

As part of the partnership, Rio will also introduce special staycation and travel packages that include discounted room rates, add-on tickets to signature Rio entertainment, as well as exclusive ticket offers for Desert Dogs games.

"This partnership is about creating a home for Desert Dogs fans beyond the arena," said Patrick Miller, President and CEO of Rio Las Vegas. "Whether it's rallying together at watch parties or celebrating a big win at our postgame celebrations, Rio is proud to be the place where fans come together to share the excitement all season long."

Rio Rewards members will receive additional perks, including 15% discount on food and beverage purchases inside Lee's Family Forum, including the Tiltyard and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Team Merchandise Store

In addition, Rio will receive exclusive branding during home games, serving as the presenting sponsor of the Goal Replay feature on the videoboard after every Desert Dogs goal and On-field branding with Rio's logo featured in the crease area.

Information on watch party dates and after-party programming will be available soon at LasVegasDesertDogs.com and RioLasVegas.com.







