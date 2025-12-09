Las Vegas Desert Dogs Open 2025-26 Season vs. Vancouver Warriors at Rogers Arena

Published on December 9, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs kick off their fourth year in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) as they open the 2025-26 season on the road vs. the Vancouver Warriors (0-1) at 7:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, Dec. 13 inside Rogers Arena.

This matchup marks the seventh all-time meeting between Las Vegas and Vancouver, with the Warriors leading the series after winning five of the first six contests. Last season's meeting took place in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day, where the Desert Dogs fell 12-8. The franchise's lone victory in the series came nearly three years ago on Jan. 20, 2023, in a 15-14 thriller.

However, these aren't the same old Dogs. They've learned a few new tricks, added serious offensive firepower during free agency and strengthened defensively through the 2025 NLL Entry Draft.

NEW DOGS, NEW BITE

The Dogs added two three-time NLL champions from Buffalo: Chase Fraser, a powerhouse scorer with 151 goals and 108 assists in six seasons, and Chris Cloutier, who contributed another 128 goals and 159 assists to the offense.

From Philadelphia, Las Vegas strengthened its transition game with veteran standout Tony Malcom, whose eight-year résumé includes 95 goals, 95 assists and 704 loose balls.

The Dogs also added proven scoring depth with Mitch Jones, a dynamic offensive talent entering his 12th NLL season. The Delta, British Columbia, native has totaled 241 goals and 382 assists since being drafted in 2012, making him one of the roster's most productive veterans.

Rounding out the group is rookie goaltender Caleb Khan, drafted 17th overall and coming off a strong WLA season highlighted by a .810 save percentage. At just 18, his emergence adds valuable depth in the crease and points toward a bright future.

WHAT AWAITS IN VANCOUVER

The Warriors lost their first and only matchup of the season so far back in Week 1 against the Colorado Mammoth, falling 10-7. Vancouver excelled on the power play that night, scoring its first four goals with the man advantage and finishing with a 50 percent success rate on the turf.

Keegan Bal led the way for the Warriors with seven points (1G, 6A), followed closely by Jesse King with four points (1G, 3A). Last season, Bal led the way for Vancouver and was a major reason the team made, and won, a playoff game.

The Desert Dogs will need to stay disciplined because the Warriors are a team that, if you give an inch, they'll take a yard. And with an elite goaltender in Christian Del Bianco, falling behind early can be difficult to recover from. He recorded a .783 save percentage in his last outing, stopping 36 of 46 shots. Last season, he posted an impressive .821 save percentage and earned six wins in the six games he played for the Warriors.

MILESTONES

Tony Malcom is five goals away from 100 NLL career goals.

Malcom also needs eight assists for 150 career assists.

LAST YEAR'S LVDD POINT LEADERS

Mitch Jones (with Philadelphia) - 111 points (31G, 80A)

Jonathan Donville - 84 points (36G, 46A)

Chase Fraser (with Buffalo) - 50 points (26G, 24A)

Adam Poitras - 47 points (23G, 24A)

Kyle Killen - 42 points (20G, 22A)

WHERE TO WATCH

Fox 5, ESPN+, NLL+, YouTubeTV, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.