Las Vegas Desert Dogs 2025-26 Schedule Released

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs today announced their 2025-26 National Lacrosse League (NLL) schedule, marking the team's second season at Lee's Family Forum and fourth season in the league. Fans can expect 18 thrilling matchups, including nine home games in Henderson as the Desert Dogs look to defend their den and battle for a spot in the NLL's eight-team playoff race.

2025-26 Las Vegas Desert Dogs Home Schedule at Lee's Family Forum

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 vs. Ottawa - 7:00 PM PT - HOME OPENER

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 vs. Saskatchewan - 7:30 PM PT

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 vs. Philadelphia - 7:00 PM PT

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Oshawa - 7:00 PM PT - GRETZKY NIGHT

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 vs. Colorado - 7:30 PM PT

Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 vs. Vancouver - 7:30 PM PT

Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026 vs. Rochester - 3:00 PM PT

Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026 vs. Calgary - 7:00 PM PT

Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026 vs. San Diego - 7:00 PM PT

"We can't wait to welcome our fans back to Lee's Family Forum for another season," said Desert Dogs CEO Paul Speaker. "The energy inside this building is unmatched, and with tailgates, fan-friendly amenities, and world-class entertainment, it's the perfect place to experience the fastest game on two feet."

As the Desert Dogs prepare for their fourth NLL season, the team remains focused on uniting the Las Vegas community through the sport of box lacrosse. Lee's Family Forum has quickly become one of the most exciting and intimate venues in the league, giving fans a front-row seat to elite-level action.

"We're coming into this season hungry and ready to make a statement," said Head Coach & General Manager Shawn Williams. "Our fans can expect grit, intensity, and a team that will fight for every single win. We're ready to bring the battle back to the floor and make this a season to remember."

Fans can follow every Desert Dogs matchup on SSSEN, FOX5, and YouTube TV locally, with all games streaming nationally on ESPN+.

