Georgia Swarm Announce 2025-2026 NLL Schedule, Celebrate 10th Season in Georgia

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm today announced their full schedule for the 2025-2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season, highlighted by the franchise's 10th season in Georgia. Coming off a 9-9 campaign and a playoff berth last year, the Swarm enter the milestone season with high expectations and a competitive slate of matchups.

The roster blends proven veteran leadership - including Lyle Thompson, Jordan MacIntosh, Bryan Cole, Shayne Jackson, and Adam Wiedemann - with a wave of newcomers eager to make their mark. Training camp will open at the end of October, giving established stars and emerging talent the opportunity to compete for roster spots and expanded roles.

Fans can look forward to an energetic 10th season filled with theme nights, special giveaways, and unique events. The Swarm's home schedule at Gas South Arena begins on Saturday, December 13, when they host their first home contest of the year. Before then, Georgia will open the season on the road against the defending champion Buffalo Bandits in Buffalo during their banner-raising night.

In total, the Swarm will host eight regular-season home games, in addition to a special event as part of the NLL UNBOX Series - a neutral-site "home-away" game against the Calgary Roughnecks. Further details of the event will be announced in the coming weeks, along with upcoming theme nights and single-game ticket sales.







