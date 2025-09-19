Knighthawks Open Season December 14 at San Diego

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Today, the Rochester Knighthawks announced the 2025-26 season schedule, opening on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. against the San Diego Seals.

Rochester will return home the following weekend to host the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

"We're extremely excited to begin this new season under the leadership of the Seneca Nation," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "It's a new attitude and a fresh beginning for our organization. This is an opportunity for us to take the next step both on and off the field-building on the culture we've established while continuing to grow as a team and as a community partner. With the support of our new ownership group, the future of Knighthawks lacrosse in Rochester is brighter than ever."

Rochester is coming off a third straight trip to the National Lacrosse League Playoffs after winning a franchise-record tying 10 games. Forward Connor Fields made franchise history by becoming the first player in team history to win the NLL's Most Valuable Player Award. The Knighthawks also acquired forward Zed Williams to bolster their offense.

This year's schedule includes a pair of games against the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits and the NLL finalist Vancouver Warriors. They will also play the Philadelphia Wings, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, and Georgia Swarm twice this season.

The Knighthawks have two back-to-back weekends. The first one has Rochester heading to Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 9, and then returning home to play the Bandits at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The game against the Bandits kicks off the first three-game homestand of the season. The following weekend, Rochester welcomes the Toronto Rock on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. After a bye week, the Knighthawks close out the set with a Saturday, Jan. 31 showdown against Vancouver.

Following a road trip to Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 7, the Knighthawks return home for their second three-game set. The run begins with a Valentine's Day matchup against the Ottawa Black Bears on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. Rochester then faces the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. before closing with a Sunday matinee against the Calgary Roughnecks on March 8 at 1 p.m.

The final two-game weekend has the Knighthawks playing a home-and-home series against the Swarm. On Saturday, April 18, Georgia hosts Rochester. The following day, the two teams will conclude the regular season at The Blue Cross Arena. The Knighthawks will play their second Sunday afternoon home game on April 19 at 3 p.m. versus the Georgia Swarm to wrap up the regular season.

Unlike the home schedule, the road slate does not intensify until the final five-game stretch of the season. The first road tilt is the season opener on Dec. 14, as the Knighthawks head west to Denver for a showdown with the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 9 p.m. They wrap up the two-game swing in Philadelphia against the Wings on Friday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.

The Knighthawks' road schedule also features a rematch of last year's NLL Quarterfinals, as Rochester visits the Vancouver Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 7. One month later, the team rolls the dice in Las Vegas with a matchup against the Desert Dogs on Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

Rochester will close the regular season with four of its final five contests away from home. The stretch begins with a first-ever trip to Oshawa to battle the FireWolves on Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. The Knighthawks then travel to the Maritimes to face the Halifax Thunderbirds on Saturday, April 4, at 6 p.m. The final two stops have Rochester traveling to Buffalo and Duluth, Ga. The Knighthawks shuffle off to Buffalo to play the Bandits on Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m. The final road contest is Saturday, April 18, as Rochester faces off against the Georgia Swarm at 4 p.m.

The Knighthawks will embark on their 31st season of NLL lacrosse in the Flower City. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com.

DATE OPPONENT ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 at San Diego 6:00PM

Saturday, Dec. 20 vs. Philadelphia 7:00PM

Saturday, Jan. 3 at Colorado 9:00PM

Friday, Jan. 9 at Philadelphia 7:00PM

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Buffalo 7:00PM

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Toronto 7:00PM

Saturday, Jan. 31 vs. Vancouver 7:00PM

Saturday, Feb. 7 at Vancouver 10:00PM

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Ottawa 7:00PM

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Saskatchewan 7:00PM

Sunday, March 8 vs. Calgary 1:00PM

Sunday, March 15 at Las Vegas 6:00PM

Saturday, March 21 vs. Las Vegas 7:00PM

Saturday, March 28 at Oshawa 7:00PM

Saturday, April 4 at Halifax 6:00PM

Saturday, April 11 at Buffalo 7:00PM

Saturday, April 18 at Georgia 4:00PM

Sunday, April 19 vs. Georgia 3:00PM







