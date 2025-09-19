National Lacrosse League Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today unveiled its 2025-26 regular season schedule, highlighting a 21-week slate packed with high-intensity action and the debut of promising new stars.

The 126-game regular season begins with NLL Faceoff Weekend, highlighted by the Toronto Rock visiting the Oshawa FireWolves on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET, and continues the next day with the San Diego Seals visiting the Ottawa Black Bears, the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits hosting the Georgia Swarm, and the Colorado Mammoth heading west to battle the Vancouver Warriors. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+ in the United States, and TSN+ and NLL+ in Canada.

The first-ever Toronto versus Oshawa clash will showcase the much-anticipated rookie debut of Cornell star CJ Kirst, the Rock's first overall pick in the 2025 NLL Draft, as he faces reigning NLL Rookie of the Year Dyson Williams in the FireWolves' first home game at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Buffalo Bandits will open their season at home, raising their championship banner as they begin their title defense for a third consecutive year.

NLL Faceoff Weekend always sets the tone for what we expect to be another dog eat dog, historic season," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "With a 21-week schedule culminating in another thrilling final push towards the playoffs in April, our fans can expect fierce battles week in and week out. We are excited to showcase our emerging talent next to the already bonafied superstars of this league."

The NLL is currently planning numerous announcements leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, including the full "NLL Friday Night on TSN" linear broadcast schedule in Canada, the initial ESPN+ Saturday Showcase games of the week in the U.S., and the third wave of NLL UnBOXed™ markets set to join the League's expanding activation footprint throughout North America.







