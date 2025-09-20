Reid Bowering Balances Box and Field Lacrosse to Keep his Game Sharp

The grind never stops for Vancouver Warriors' defenceman Reid Bowering, and in the summer, he keeps his offensive skills on point to be a contributor in for the Warriors' transition game.

A midfield for the New York Atlas, Bowering is a two-time PLL champion after helping New York knock off the Denver Outlaws 14-13 in the championship game. Bowering scored a goal off a highlight-reel pass from Jeff Teat, using his lacrosse IQ to make the right play with time winding down on the clock.

"We both happened to have two short-stick defenders and then we didn't have much time left on the shot clock - I think it was like five or six seconds," Bowering said.

"I went to go set the pick, and if I set the pick with four seconds left, he was going up field and we probably weren't going to get a great opportunity. So, I kind of slipped it, hoping to have a better chance to be closer to the goal. They doubled him right away, and he somehow got that incredible pass off, and I was able to catch and shoot with a second left on the shot clock."

It was an important goal in the third quarter in a tight game that gave New York an 11-10 lead. Every kid playing backyard lacrosse dreams of making a highlight reel play in a championship game and that's a play that Bowering will remember forever.

"That digital footprint is fun to see," Bowering said. "It's kind of cool to know you had an impact on that stuff."

This was Bowering's third season in the PLL, and he put up 13 points (10G, 3A) through seven games. Playing in the PLL helps Bowering keep his offensive IQ sharp and it gives him more shooting reps, which helps his box game.

With only eight teams in the PLL, it's an extremely competitive league and the Drexel University alum says he'll continue to play field in the summers as long as he can.

"I get to play offence there, and I like scoring goals, which I miss sometimes playing defence. It's fun to get both sides of the field there when I play field lacrosse," Bowering said. "It's just something I start to love when I was in college, and it was fun to still be able to play that version of the game in addition to the box with the Warriors."

Last season with the Warriors, Bowering tallied 13 points (6G, 7A), while picking up 109 loose balls.

The 27-year-old won his first PLL championship with the Utah Archers in 2023 and also scored a goal in that finals game. Right after the win with the Archers, Bowering went straight to the airport to catch a flight. This year, he booked his flight to Europe a few days after the championship game, so he was able to celebrate with his teammates.

"It's fun to see all the guys so happy and create those memories," Bowering said.

Bowering played against Warriors' faceoff specialist Alec Stathakis with the Philadelphia Waterdogs in the PLL semifinals and said he has to compartmentalize his friendships against his Vancouver teammates.

"You've got to shift your mindset, because they're good friends, and then you've got to try to be a competitor," Bowering said. "I'll be excited to be on the same side as those guys in a couple months here."

Throughout the summer, Bowering continued his training during the weekdays, getting workouts in with Warriors' Strength and Conditioning Coach Matt Holtzmann to stay in peak condition for the upcoming season.

With another title under his belt and sharpening his offensive game, he's looking forward to bringing those summer reps back to the Warriors and chasing success in the NLL season.







