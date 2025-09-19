Philadelphia Wings Announce 2025-2026 Season Schedule

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - Today, the Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League released the team's schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Wings will kick off their season at home on Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m. against the Colorado Mammoth. Single game tickets for all 2025-26 home games are on sale now at wingslax.com.

"There's nothing better than starting things off at home in front of our Philly fans," said Wings Head Coach Ian Rubel. "I'm excited to get going and see how everyone's offseason work shows up on the turf."

For the first time since 2021, the Wings will kick off the season at their home turf. That year, fans witnessed a thrilling overtime victory against Panther City, a team led by current Wings assistant coach Tracey Kelusky. This time around, the Wings aim to recreate that magic and avenge last season's home loss to Colorado, which was decided in the final seconds. On February 7, the Wings then head north to face the reigning three-peat NLL Champions, the Buffalo Bandits before facing the Bandits' 2025 NLL Finals competitor, the Saskatchewan Rush, just two weeks later on February 22. Closing out the month of February is a back-to-back, home-and-home series against the Georgia Swarm, where the teams face off first on Wings turf on Friday, February 27, followed by a rematch in Georgia the following night.

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 2025-2026 SCHEDULE

Saturday, Dec 13 vs. Colorado Mammoth 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 20 at Rochester Knighthawks 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 27 at Ottawa Black Bears 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan 9 vs. Rochester Knighthawks 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 17 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan 23 vs. San Diego Seals 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan 30 at San Diego Seals 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 7 at Buffalo Bandits 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 14 at Calgary Roughnecks 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 22 vs. Saskatchewan Rush 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb 27 vs. Georgia Swarm 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 28 at Georgia Swarm 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar 8 vs. Oshawa FireWolves 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Mar 13 at Oshawa FireWolves 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Mar 27 vs. Halifax Thunderbirds 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Mar 29 vs. Toronto Rock 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Apr 11 vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Apr 18 at Vancouver Warriors 10:00 p.m.

HOME GAME **(Eastern Standard Time)

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Wings made several selections at the 2025 NLL Entry Draft. These new additions bring fresh talent and energy to the roster, adding depth and versatility as the Wings aim for success both now and in the future. The team's 2025 draft class includes:

- Bo Columbus, Faceoff/Defense - Robert Morris/Brooklin LC MSL

- Ben Kromer, Defense - Whitby Warriors Jr. A

- Kaden Brennan, Defense/Transition - St. Bonaventure/Oakville Rock MSL

- Zane Dalpe, Forward - Lander University/Oakville Rock MSL

- Eddy Ferrede, Defense - Whitby Warriors Jr. A

- Kaleb Malyon, Defense - Newberry/Snake Island Sr. B

Single-game tickets for all 2025-2026 home games are available now at wingslax.com.

Stay tuned to Wings socials @NLLWings for Wings broadcast and promotional schedule information.







National Lacrosse League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.