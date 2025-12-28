Wings Postgame: Wings (12) vs. Black Bears (16) Final

Published on December 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

TEAM NOTES

After a back-and-forth game, the Philadelphia Wings fell short in Ottawa, losing 16-12 to the Black Bears.

Brennan O'Neill led the Wings with six goals and two assists, achieving his first sock trick in the NLL.

Goaltender Deacan Knott made his first start of the season, recording 40 saves.

The Wings return home on January 9 for a rematch against the Rochester Knighthawks.

POSTGAME NOTES

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Canadian Tire Centre

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 1-2 12 FINAL 16 OTTAWA BLACK BEARS 2-2

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 2 2 5 3 - 12 PHI: Knott (40/55)

OTT 5 2 2 7 - 16 OTT: Higgins (29/41) Carlson (2/2)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: O'Neill (6), Fannell (2), Young (1), Birkhof (1), Riorden (1), Caputo (1)

OTT: O'Connor (3), Hellyer (4), Firth (2), Kearnan (2), Teat (2), Brownell (1), Sundown (1), Noseworthy (1)







