Wings Postgame: Wings (12) vs. Black Bears (16) Final
Published on December 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
TEAM NOTES
After a back-and-forth game, the Philadelphia Wings fell short in Ottawa, losing 16-12 to the Black Bears.
Brennan O'Neill led the Wings with six goals and two assists, achieving his first sock trick in the NLL.
Goaltender Deacan Knott made his first start of the season, recording 40 saves.
The Wings return home on January 9 for a rematch against the Rochester Knighthawks.
POSTGAME NOTES
Saturday, December 27, 2025
Canadian Tire Centre
PHILADELPHIA WINGS 1-2 12 FINAL 16 OTTAWA BLACK BEARS 2-2
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 2 2 5 3 - 12 PHI: Knott (40/55)
OTT 5 2 2 7 - 16 OTT: Higgins (29/41) Carlson (2/2)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: O'Neill (6), Fannell (2), Young (1), Birkhof (1), Riorden (1), Caputo (1)
OTT: O'Connor (3), Hellyer (4), Firth (2), Kearnan (2), Teat (2), Brownell (1), Sundown (1), Noseworthy (1)
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 27, 2025
- Thunderbirds Drop Close Contest to Rush - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Red-Hot Power Play the Difference as Black Bears Prevail Over Wings - Ottawa Black Bears
- Wings Postgame: Wings (12) vs. Black Bears (16) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- Rush Strike down Halifax - Saskatchewan Rush
- Desert Dogs Top Toronto, 17-11, For Second Straight Victory - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Game Preview - Halifax vs Saskatchewan - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Black Bears Return Home for Lone Meeting with Wings of Season - Ottawa Black Bears
- Bandits at Roughnecks: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines - Buffalo Bandits
- What to Watch for vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs - Toronto Rock
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories
- Wings Postgame: Wings (12) vs. Black Bears (16) Final
- Wings Postgame: Wings (11) vs. Knighthawks (15) Final
- Wings Take Thrilling Opener over Mammoth
- Wings Postgame: Wings (8) vs. Mammoth (7) Final
- Philadelphia Wings Announce Promotional Theme Nights for the 2025-2026 Season