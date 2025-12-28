Red-Hot Power Play the Difference as Black Bears Prevail Over Wings

Published on December 27, 2025

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Don't take penalties on the Ottawa Black Bears.

That's the league-wide notice that the Black Bears sent in a 16-12 win over the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre, as power play goals from Reilly O'Connor, Jeff Teat, Rob Hellyer, and Larson Sundown proved the difference.

Though Teat led the Black Bears with 10 points overall (two goals, eight assists) to leap Hellyer into first place in league scoring, it was a team effort overall that pushed Ottawa back to .500 on the campaign.

Reilly O'Connor scored a hat trick and added three assists, Sam Firth scored twice, defender Brent Noseworthy scored for the second game in a row, and Connor Kearnan finished with two goals and four assists.

Most notably, though, was that the team did so early on in the game, shaking off their slow starts from the previous three first quarters, where the team combined for just a single goal. Ottawa led 7-2 at halftime.

"We changed the warm-up a little bit, obviously it's been an emphasis for us, obviously we scored one goal over the first three games in the first quarter, so definitely needed to come out with a hot start," said Kearnan afterwards.

"We can't keep relying on fourth-quarter finishes, getting behind and spotting a team six, so for us that was an emphasis. A couple of little adjustments that worked out tonight."

Sundown's power play marker came in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 11, negating the only lead the Wings enjoyed all night. It was the fourth power play goal in as many opportunities for the Black Bears, who entered the evening having scored five across their first three games on the man advantage.

"I think we just have great players, but selfless guys as well," said Sundown after the game about the unit's success.

"I think that's the biggest thing. Obviously we have to take our shots when they're presented, but ultimately every single guy on that five - and even the guys that are subbing in there - they want the best shot possible. I think that's a big reason why we're having the success that we are, is because everyone's unselfish and we just want the best for the group."

Other than Noseworthy's marker on defence, which stood as the 16th and final Black Bears goal and his second in as many games, the team could have had two more from the back end. Goals from Callum Jones and Jake Stevens, though beautiful, were deemed crease violations.

"I think that's what Ottawa Black Bears is all about," said Kearnan about the team getting such contributions from every part of the lineup.

"I think obviously Teater and Hells are fantastic and are going to be our anchors for sure. But when you get that depth scoring, it's key for us. Everyone's there to play and can play, and we need more of that every game going forward. If you put up 16 in this league it's going to be hard to lose."

Now, Ottawa will continue its run of 10 straight weekends with a game when they travel to Oshawa for a visit with the FireWolves next Saturday night. The Black Bears did get lucky with travel in that stretch, though - in addition to five homes games, they only have road games against Oshawa, Toronto, Buffalo, and Rochester, their four closest opponents.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.

Next up at home is a Friday meeting with Halifax on Jan. 9 at Canadian Tire Centre, where the Black Bears are celebrating the Creator's Game Night.

