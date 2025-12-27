Game Preview - Halifax vs Saskatchewan

Published on December 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds return to action Saturday night when they welcome the Saskatchewan Rush to Scotiabank Centre for the first of a back-to-back over two weekends between the Canadian rivals. Opening face-off is set for 7:00 p.m. AT.

Head to Head

Halifax holds the overall advantage in the all-time series, sitting at 5-2 in the regular season, including a 3-1 record inside The Nest.

The teams split last year's season series, with the Rush taking a win in overtime at SaskTel Centre before the Thunderbirds got a win back in convincing fashion at Scotiabank Centre.

Clarke Petterson sits as the points leader between both teams all-time in this head-to-head, with 18 goals and 43 points over seven contests. Cody Jamieson has eight goals and 27 points in five games, while Randy Staats leads all current Thunderbirds in goals with 10 over four games against Saskatchewan.

The teams never put on a bad game, and with the fireworks that came from last year's playoff series, Halifax is looking for a measure of revenge to open its campaign.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

It took an extra frame of lacrosse, but the Thunderbirds were able to complete the comeback with a three-goal comeback in the fourth, capped off by an overtime winner from Clarke Petterson.

Petterson (4G, 5A) posted a hat trick in the road victory two weeks ago, and Dawson Theede (5G, 2A) had a five-point performance. Randy Staats (2G, 6A) and Cody Jamieson (3G, 3A) both had strong showings to help the team to a win. Jason Knox (2G, 1A) also came up with a pair of crucial goals.

Ryan Terefenko (1G, 3A) has been great in transition once again for Halifax to start the year. He was able to put up a three-assist performance in Buffalo. Jake Withers has also been strong at getting the Thunderbirds' offence extra possessions. He owns a 73% win percentage at the dot through two games.

Warren Hill has had an incredibly hot start to his season, posting back-to-back games with over 40 saves while giving up 10 goals combined. The Halifax starter owns a 4.98 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage on the year.

Scouting the Rush

Through their first three contests of the season, the Rush have found balance in their offensive production.

Austin Shanks (5G, 8A) leads the Rush in scoring, with Zach Manns (7G, 5A), Robert Church (6G, 5A), and captain Ryan Keenan (3G, 7A) trailing just behind.

Saskatchewan also has a strong supporting cast who are in their first few years in the pro game. Brock Haley (1G, 4A) and Levi Anderson (2G, 2A) were both high draft picks, and Josh Zawada (1G, 2A) has become a regular this season.

Defensively, the Rush have the reigning Defender of the Year, Matt Hossack, leading their unit alongside Mike Messenger, Jake Boudreau, Holden Garlent, and Ryan Barnable. They also have their previous two first-rounders, Matt Acchione and Levi Verch, on the back end.

In net, Frank Scigliano is coming off his best season that netted him Goalie of the Year honours. Through three games this season, the Coquitlam, BC native boasts a 9.02 GAA and an .826 SV%.

Milestone Watch

Graeme Hossack needs four loose balls to reach 1,200 for his career...Needs five caused turnovers to become the seventh player in NLL history to record 250 for a career

Jake Withers needs nine points to reach 100 for his career

Cody Jamieson needs three points to surpass Mark Steenhuis for 16th all-time in NLL history for career points (1,014)...Needs eight assists to become the 12th player in NLL history to reach 650 assists for a career

Jason Knox needs one loose ball to reach 100 for his career...Needs eight points to reach 100 for his career

Dawson Theede needs eight goals to reach 100 for his career

Ryan Terefenko needs 10 points to reach 100 for his career

Broadcast Information

Thunderbirds fans can tune into all of the action on Saturday night on TSN+ and NLL+ in Canada and on ESPNU in the United States.







