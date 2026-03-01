Thunderbirds Best Roughnecks with Strong Road Effort

Published on February 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







CALGARY, AB -- The Halifax Thunderbirds got back into the win column on Saturday, beating the Calgary Roughnecks 14-10 at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Clarke Petterson finished with a season-high five goals and seven points in the victory, while Randy Staats had a hat trick and six points. Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson also chipped in five assists for his best single-game total so far this season.

Jason Knox and Stephen Keogh each added a goal and three points apiece, and Brendan Bomberry got a goal and an assist.

Graeme Hossack and Colton Armstrong each scored in transition. Ryan Tereefenko pitched in two assists as well.

Warren Hill turned away 43 shots to secure his fourth win of the season for Halifax.

The first half served as a back-and-forth affair for the pair of Canadian teams, but Halifax opened the scoring for the night, with Petterson scooping up his own rebound and slotting it home for his first of the evening. Calgary answered with back-to-back goals from Riley Loewen and Noah Manning, but a two-goal run from the Thunderbirds put them back ahead. Randy Staats made good on an early power-play opportunity, and Stephen Keogh hammered a shot home.

Brayden Mayea got his first of the game with just over four minutes left in the first, which would send the game into the second knotted at three.

Calgary jumped ahead with an early transition marker from Kyle Pepper, but Petterson potted a beauty, swimming a defender and beating Aden Walsh to make it 4-4. Another transition marker for Calgary pushed them back ahead, but once again, Staats had the bounce-back marker for the Thunderbirds, skipping one home.

Petterson completed his first-half hat trick with a diving finish after corralling a rebound to put Halifax back in the lead at 6-5. Another two-goal run from Calgary flipped the game, as Tyler Pace and Mayea put the hosts back up 7-6.

Halifax continued to punch back as the half closed, as Bo Bowhunter cleaned up a loose ball in tight before Jason Knox got his first, skying over Walsh and to beat him over the right shoulder.

The Thunderbirds carried an 8-7 advantage into halftime.

Tanner Cook got the second-half scoring started under a minute into the third, but it was the lone goal Calgary scored in the frame, as Halifax began to open up a gap.

Graeme Hossack scored his first of the year, outwaiting Walsh for a transition goal at the 12:15 mark. Colton Armstrong followed that up with another in transition, finishing off some strong passing from Petterson and Jamieson.

Brendan Bomberry finished off a two-man play with Staats shortly after to make it an 11-8 ball game, and then back-to-back goals from Petterson pushed the lead to five heading into the fourth.

Calgary had a pair of goals in the fourth, coming from Haiden Dickson and Cook, but Staats' hat-trick goal helped secure the victory. Hill and the Thunderbirds' defence shut the door to help lock in a 14-10 road victory.

Now at 4-7 this year, Halifax will look to make it two straight wins when they return home for a meeting with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Scotiabank Centre on Mar 7. Opening face-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. AT.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.