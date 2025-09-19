Thunderbirds Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds have announced today their schedule for the 2025-26 season. The team kicks off its season on Friday, Dec 5, when they take on the Oshawa Firewolves at 7:00 pm AT at Scotiabank Centre.

The Thunderbirds will play 18 regular-season games: nine at home and nine on the road. They will face every team once, and five additional home-and-home matchups against Saskatchewan, Ottawa, Oshawa, Georgia and Buffalo.

Following a Week 1 bye and their home opener in Week 2, the Thunderbirds then travel to Buffalo to take on the reigning NLL Champions on Dec 13. They finish up the calendar year at home on Dec 27 against the Saskatchewan Rush.

The Thunderbirds play five games in January, starting with the tail end of a home-and-home series against the Rush in Saskatoon on Jan 2. The Thunderbirds are then on the road for a doubleheader in Ontario, as they take on the Ottawa Black Bears on Jan 9 and then travel to Oshawa to take on the Firewolves on Jan 10.

The month wraps up with two weekends at home. First, the Colorado Mammoth are in town on Jan 16 before the Georgia Swarm come to Halifax on Jan 31.

February starts off with a home game against Buffalo on Feb 14 before heading on the road for two straight weeks. The Thunderbirds will head to San Diego to take on the Seals on Feb 21 and then head north to Calgary on Feb 28 to take on the Roughnecks.

March kicks off with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in town on Mar 7. The following week, the Toronto Rock visit The Nest on Mar 13. March finishes off with two road games: Friday, Mar 20 in Georgia and then finally, in Philadelphia on Mar 27.

April is the last month of the regular season, and the Thunderbirds will be at home twice. Starting the month inside The Nest against the Rochester Knighthawks on Apr 4. The Thunderbirds will head on the road one last time to Vancouver for a coast-to-coast match-up on Friday, Apr 10. Finally. They wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday, Apr 18, against Ottawa.

