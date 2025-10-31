Thunderbirds, Hoggarth Agree to Three-Year Extension

Published on October 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Thomas Hoggarth to a three-year contract extension (pending league approval).

"There's something about Halifax. The people, the energy, The Nest, it just feels like home," said Hoggarth. "Grateful to stay and keep representing this city"

Hoggarth, 30, is an eight-year NLL veteran who just finished his first year as a member of the Thunderbirds. The team acquired the forward last September from Calgary.

The Lakefield, Ontario product has previously played for Vancouver, Buffalo, Rochester, and Calgary in his pro careeer. He was selected by Georgia in the second round (20th overall) of the 2015 NLL Draft.

Hoggarth appeared in all 18 regular-season games with Halifax last season, setting career highs in both goals (31) and points (62). He also had nine goals and 14 points across three postseason outings.

In 119 career games, Hoggarth has 140 goals and 111 assists for 251 points. Hoggarth is also a member of the Haudenosaunee Nationals Men's program, alongside teammates Cody Jamieson, Randy Staats, Brendan Bomberry, Nonkon Thompson, Warren Hill and Stone Jacobs.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.