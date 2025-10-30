Knighthawks Re-Sign Veteran Ian Llord

Published on October 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has re-signed veteran defenseman Ian Llord to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season, pending National Lacrosse League approval.

Llord, 40, enters his second season with the new Knighthawks, and his 19th in the NLL. During the 2024-25 campaign, he appeared in all 18 regular-season games and posted one goal, two assists, and 54 loose ball recoveries. He also finished second in the NLL with 37 blocked shots.

Since joining the NLL in 2007, Llord played parts of seven seasons with the previous Knighthawks franchise, while also making stops with teams in Philadelphia, Colorado, and Buffalo. In 267 career games, he has recorded 22 goals, 61 assists, and 814 loose balls. Llord has also appeared in 30 postseason contests, notching six points (0+6) and 67 loose balls.

A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, Llord is a three-time NLL champion, winning his first with Buffalo in 2008 before helping the original Knighthawks franchise to back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 during Rochester's unprecedented run of three straight championships.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defenseman is also a six-time Mann Cup winner in Major Series Lacrosse, having won his first as a rookie with the Brampton Excelsiors in 2007, his second in 2013 as a member of the Six Nations Chiefs, followed by four straight titles with the Peterborough Lakers from 2017 to 2022. He captured a Presidents Trophy that same year after leading the St. Catharines Saints to a Senior "B" title in the Ontario Lacrosse Association. In 2003, he won a Minto Cup as a member of the Junior "A" St. Catharines Athletics, helping the team to its second championship over a three-year span.

Originally Buffalo's fourth-round selection (42nd overall) in the 2005 NLL Entry Draft, Llord went unsigned by the Bandits and re-entered the draft the following year, where he was taken in the first round (fifth overall) by the Philadelphia Wings.

Rochester begins the 2025-26 NLL season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks then return home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 510-1616 or email tickets@knighthawks.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.