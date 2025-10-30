Vancouver Warriors Announce 2025.26 Training Camp & Exhibition Schedule

Published on October 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Warriors announced today the team's 2025.26 Training Camp schedule beginning on Friday, October 24. Training Camp will take place over the course of four weeks and will feature two exhibition games: November 15 against the San Diego Seals and November 22 against the Colorado Mammoth. Both games will be played at the Langley Events Centre Field House, the Official Training Facility of the Vancouver Warriors.

The team is looking to build off last season's success, which saw them qualify for the NLL Playoffs and advance to the NLL Semi-Finals for the first time in franchise history! Don't miss your chance to get a first look at this season's Vancouver Warriors! Admission to the exhibition games is free of charge, and fans can RSVP now to secure their spot by clicking HERE! While admission is complimentary, attendees are encouraged to consider making a donation to the Canucks for Kids Fund HERE!

2025.26 Exhibition Schedule:

Date Event Time Location

Saturday, November 15 Vancouver vs San Diego 6:00pm PT Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse

Saturday, November 22 Vancouver vs Colorado 7:00pm PT Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse

The Vancouver Warriors are also excited to welcome Season Ticket Members and select partners to Rogers Arena for an exclusive season kick-off event! If members or partners have any questions, please contact a Warriors representative or call 604.899.4625, option 3.

Don't miss a second of the action! Warriors Season Ticket Memberships are available now and can be found by visiting tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/membership. Additional information on group tickets, suites, and more can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.







