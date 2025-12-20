Game Day Preview - Warriors at FireWolves

Published on December 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first meeting between Vancouver and Oshawa this season.

- The Warriors have a 5-5 all-time record against the FireWolves franchise, including an 3-2 record on the road.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Adam Charalambides had eight points (2-6-8) last week against Las Vegas, including scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal.

- Shane Simpson recorded his first two points (1-1-2) as a Warrior last week, and his goal stood as the game-winner.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Coming off an eight points performance (4-4-8) last week against Las Vegas, Bal enters Friday night's game tied for second in league scoring with 15 points (5-10-15), only one point back of the league lead.

PLAYER TO WATCH - OSHAWA

Alex Simmons

- The Smithville, ON native has led the way for Oshawa this season, posting 10 points (5-5-10) in three games so far this season.

WARRIORS AT FIREWOLVES

Vancouver Oshawa

7.0 GF/Game 5.0

10.0 GA/Game 9.0

43.5 Shots/Game 48.7

11.0 PIM/Game 9.3

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.