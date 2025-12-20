Game Day Preview - Warriors at FireWolves
Published on December 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the first meeting between Vancouver and Oshawa this season.
- The Warriors have a 5-5 all-time record against the FireWolves franchise, including an 3-2 record on the road.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Adam Charalambides had eight points (2-6-8) last week against Las Vegas, including scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal.
- Shane Simpson recorded his first two points (1-1-2) as a Warrior last week, and his goal stood as the game-winner.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Keegan Bal
- Coming off an eight points performance (4-4-8) last week against Las Vegas, Bal enters Friday night's game tied for second in league scoring with 15 points (5-10-15), only one point back of the league lead.
PLAYER TO WATCH - OSHAWA
Alex Simmons
- The Smithville, ON native has led the way for Oshawa this season, posting 10 points (5-5-10) in three games so far this season.
WARRIORS AT FIREWOLVES
Vancouver Oshawa
7.0 GF/Game 5.0
10.0 GA/Game 9.0
43.5 Shots/Game 48.7
11.0 PIM/Game 9.3
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN+
- NLL+
- ESPN+
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 19, 2025
- Game Day Preview - Warriors at FireWolves - Vancouver Warriors
- FireWolves Seeking Big Performance at Home against Vancouver Warriors - Oshawa FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Warriors Stories
- Game Day Preview - Warriors at FireWolves
- Warriors Look to Close out the Year Strong against FireWolves
- Keegan Bal Is Committed to the Process as Warriors' Offence Takes Shape
- Balanced Attack Powers Warriors to 15-9 Victory over Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Warriors Ready for Week 3 Matchup against Desert Dogs