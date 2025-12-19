FireWolves Seeking Big Performance at Home against Vancouver Warriors

Published on December 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa Firewolves defender Nick Chaykowsky (left) vs. the Vancouver Warriors

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa Firewolves defender Nick Chaykowsky (left) vs. the Vancouver Warriors

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves are set for their fourth game of the 2025-2026 National Lacrosse League action in another All-Canadian matchup as they host the Vancouver Warriors at the Tribute Communities Centre. The FireWolves hold a record of 1-2 and are looking to get back to the .500 mark.

The game will be Teddy Bear Toss Night and fans are encouraged to bring bears to throw when the FireWolves score their first goal in the second quarter.

Faceoff is set for tonight at 7:30 PM ET and will be available to watch on TSN, TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

Offensive Opportunity

Over the last two games, the FireWolves offence has been improving with each shift. They've generated more chances and are setting good picks to open those scoring lanes. As well, the offence has been on the powerplay a total of 12 times and tallied a lot of shots on goal. Oshawa has struggled to find the back of the net but the matchup against Vancouver could help them break out. Alex Simmons has broken out for the FireWolves with five goals and five assists along with Tye Kurtz scoring four goals and seven points.

Home Sweet Home

The FireWolves return to the Tribute Communities Centre after a two-game road trip where they will be greeted to a warm welcome from the Durham Region. The FireWolves began their inaugural season in Oshawa where they defeated the Toronto Rock in a one-goal game. The fans were loud and passionate to see professional lacrosse in Oshawa and will do so again on Friday night. With the FireWolves back at home, fans will get to see them play once more before the calendar turns to 2026.

Warriors Coming To Town

The Vancouver Warriors are coming to Oshawa after a win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs last week where they are looking to continue their win streak. The Warriors are a fierce and vicious team that love to play physical and block shots. They also love to push the ball in transition and know how to play lock-down defence. With their ability to run the floor and shoot from anywhere on offence, the Warriors will be looking for their first road win of the season.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Alex Simmons is the teams top scorer with five goals and 10 points. He has gotten off to a hot start and is looking to continue it against Vancouver.

Mike Byrne has been working hard at the face off dot and has won 55% of his draws. With a matchup against Vancouver coming up and they not having their draw guy, look to Byrne to win more draws and gain secondary possessions.

Doug Jamieson has been great thus far. He has allowed 23 goals and holds a 7.98 Goals Against Average and been solid in net. With Vancouver having lethal shooters, Jamieson will be up to the task to stop them and is eyeing his second win of the season.

Opposing Players To Watch

Keegan Bal has been the Warriors most consistent scorer as he's recorded 10 assists already through two games.

Owen Grant has turned into a Transition Player of the Year candidate with his ability to the run the floor and scoring prowess.

Christian Del Bianco has been one of the leagues best goaltender and loves to push the ball in transition and will be a goaltending duel between him and Jamieson.

Visit oshawafirewolves.com to purchase your tickets for tonight's game at 7:30 PM ET for Teddy Bear Toss Night!

